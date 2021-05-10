Destiny 2’s Drifter Voice actor plays Gambit streaming





The famous voice actor from The Drifter from Destiny 2 plays in-game Gambit mode while mimicking his own in-game voice while streaming on Twitch.

When art imitates life and life imitates immediately, that is really something special. With so many voice actors jumping on Twitch to stream, situations like this were inevitable. This example occurred when famous voice actor Todd Haberkorn, the voice of The Drifter, performed in Gambit mode for Destiny 2. The Drifter, who is an unnamed thug, was originally voiced by Haberkorn himself. In the stream, Haberkorn can be heard using the same style of voice he used for the character. Although the in-game audio is inferior to his, he comes across as a true reflection of the character. At one point, a person watching reminds Haberkorn to listen to himself. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. RELATED: Destiny Fan Turns Prophecy Dungeon Into Roller Coaster Gambit, a Destiny 2 game mode run by the character of Haberkorn, uses team competition. Two teams of four will have to collect the motes and deposit them in a bank located in the center of the arena. After 100 have been gathered by a team, a boss appears and the first team to defeat the boss wins. There are a myriad of things the enemy team can do to slow the opposing team down, making it a team play mode. There can be a total of 3 rounds, and the winning team takes the best of the 3. Haberkorn begins the flow with his voice in character and continues to speak as The Drifter throughout. Every now and then he falls back into his natural voice, but for viewers hearing the voices of many popular characters is a real treat to hear. Twitch has become a popular place for many voice actors to show off some of their abilities while interacting with fans. During the ongoing pandemic, where conventions aren’t as plentiful, actors like Haberkorn, Kyle Hebert and Brianna Knickerbocker, to name a few, have turned to streaming to show off their talent and s ‘have fun. While Haberkorn voiced The Drifter, Hebert voiced Ryu from street fighter 5, and Knickerbocker voiced Hu Tao from Genshin impact. When not voicing The Drifter, Haberkorn’s talents have touched many areas, including Natsu Dragneel from the Fairy Tail anime, Jaco from Dragon Ball Super, and many more. Fans can watch Haberkorn on his Twitch channel and hear his voice in a number of other games. Twitch has become a great place to interact with all kinds of people while streaming, and when famous voices join the platform it can certainly add a new twist to the viewing experience. Destiny 2 is now available for Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S. MORE: Destiny 2’s Overkill Features Are Its Best Source: Tic Former suspected 343 Industries developer comments on Halo Infinite development









