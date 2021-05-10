Ajeeb Daastaans actor Armaan Ralhan talks about Netflix anthology, nepotism and his work with Fatima Sana Shaikh

Armaan Ralhan is back after a five-year hiatus and is currently lighting up the OTT space in Majnu from Netflix’s anthology Ajeeb Daastaans. The actor, who was last seen in Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor-starring Befikre, is the grandson of old filmmaker OP Ralhan. Read on as he talks about the anthology, his work with Fatima Sana Shaikh, nepotism, and more. Excerpts:

What attracted you to Ajeeb Daastaans’ character of Majnu?

I’ve always liked these kinds of characters. Of course, I also like the quintessential romantic hero characters. But these types of characters are really exciting because they are layered and have different undertones. With the quintessential good guy characters, you might not be able to play those elements.

You had some intimate scenes with Fatima Sana Shaikh. How did you break the ice with her before these scenes?

Before we started filming, we had several reading sessions. I got to know Fatima a bit then. In fact, Jaideep [Ahlawat] and I couldn’t spend as much time before the shoot as Fatima and me. For me, intimate scenes are like other scenes. For example, if I have to kill someone on screen, that’s just one scene. By the same criterion, I also approached these scenes. Of course, there is a factor of trust between the co-actors that helps. You want your co-actor to be comfortable and vice versa. At the end of the day, you’re just telling a story.