Hollywood learns in the waking state

VSThe kids at Harvard-Westlake Hollywood High School are brainwashed into left-wing nonsense that has been described as alarm clock gone crazy, according to an April 18 Daily mail expos. The $ 43,000-a-year school welcomes children from the Hollywood elite. But the new report shows that even left-wing Hollywood parents are growing frustrated with the changes to the school curriculum.

There is a growing group of parents who are desperately unhappy with the way things are going, a mother said on condition of anonymity. But we are talking in secret.

At the heart of the controversy is Harvard-Westlakes’ new program on diversity, equality and inclusion. He demanded that teachers take a training course taught by Bettina Love, a critical race theorist who believes [r]acism runs deep in America and only black people know who America really is. She also believes that schools inherently perpetuate the anti-blackness and spiritual murder of black students.

And so, the program is under review. Instead of learning about the Treaty of Versailles and the Colombian era, students only learn about the women’s liberation movement and the Black Lives Matter movement. Several schools, including the dear Harvard-Westlake, have banned white literary texts, such as Kill a mockingbird and Little woman. Even Shakespeare is about to receive the boot. His work is treated with suspicion as if he were a controversial figure. They have been replaced by texts such as Stamped and Racism, the fight against racism and you.

Science and white scientists aren’t safe either. Newton’s laws are now simply called the three fundamental laws of physics.

Grace High School, a $ 57,000-a-year high school in New York City, recently released an Inclusive Language Guide that calls for the elimination of phrases like mom and dad or ladies and gents and even boys and girls. Instead, students are encouraged to say people, people, friends, readers, mathematicians.

Terms like hermaphrodite, transsexual, and crossdresser have also been banned in favor of intersex. All because while the school recognizes hateful language that promotes racism, misogyny, homophobia and other forms of discrimination are already covered in our textbooks, we also recognize that we can do more than prohibit hate speech; we can use language to create welcoming and inclusive spaces.

This woke up weaning, as the Telegraph called it, is quickly becoming a mainstream educational ideology. And Hollywood parents, unwilling to commit suicide in their careers, are afraid to question it.

What about the children?

The main victims of this awakened educational revolution are children, white and black.

Now my kids are learning about the movements: the civil rights movement, the women’s liberation movement, the Black Lives Matter movement, a parent said. I have no problem with that, but the kids don’t get the basics. Worse yet, they are fed a diet of leftist nonsense, which does not prepare them for reality. It makes me wonder why I spend almost $ 50,000 a year to have them brainwashed against me?

White children are even brainwashed against themselves. Black students are encouraged to gather in safe groups during breaks and lunch. This implies safety for white students. Such an approach is detrimental not only to white students but also to black students.

Like one mom said, my daughter said, mom, if I’m racist, does that mean no one will want to come to my birthday party? She is educated in fear and this is a very dangerous path to take. She goes to one of the most expensive schools in Los Angeles, but black students are taught to see themselves as victims. They are told that they are oppressed, but they live the most elitist and charmed life of all time. Can it be good for them? There is something fundamentally wrong with the way things are going, and if it happens in Hollywood today, it will happen elsewhere tomorrow.

No one is immune to the awakened revolution. Paul Rossi, a teacher at Grace Church High School, learned the same.

He tried to attribute the writings of Glenn Loury, Harvards’ first permanent black professor of economics, to his students. He wanted to expose them to a different voice whose writings expressed a nuanced, center-right stance on race issues in America.

Here is what Rossi wrote in a letter On the question:

Unfortunately, my administration put the kibosh on my proposal. The headmaster of the high school told me that people like Lourys lived through the experience and therefore his derived social philosophy made him an exception to the rule that black thinkers recognize structural racism as the main obstacle in the process. the society. He added that the moment we are institutionally and culturally does not lend itself to dispassionate discussion and debate, and discussing Lourys’ ideas would only confuse and / or inflame the students, both those in the class. and those who hear about it outside of the classroom. He preferred that I assign traditional white conservatives, effectively denying black students the opportunity to hear from a black professor who has views that diverge from the orthodoxy imposed on them.

If the rich and powerful have little control over what their children learn, what chance does the rest of America have? America is in a war of ideologies, a war the left is winning. Parents are afraid to go into the fray publicly. And children, regardless of their race, religion, beliefs or sexual orientation, are the unsuspecting victims.

In the midst of this ideological bloodbath, one question remains: what is the truth?

An attack on the truth

Mr. Rossi also gave a premonitory warning about the danger the academies awakened revolution poses for children and the future of the Americas (emphasis added throughout):

Anti-racist training seems right, but it is the opposite of the truth. Teachers like me need to treat students differently on the basis of race. My school, like so many others, inspires students through shame and fallacy to identify primarily with their race before their individual identities are fully formed. Students are forced to conform their opinions to those broadly associated with their race and gender and to minimize or reject individual experiences that do not fit these assumptions. The morally compromised status of oppressor is assigned to a group of students based on their unchanging characteristics. In the meantime, dependence, resentment, and moral superiority are cultivated in students seen as oppressed.

This approach to education creates two racial monoliths. He intends to raise white children who see themselves as racist oppressors because they are white. And she is raising a group of ethnic minorities who see themselves as superior, while being oppressed victims. All the while, they are deprived of any voice, whether white or black, that says otherwise. They are deprived of any voice that speaks the truth.

If America were as racist as children are taught, there wouldn’t be black and Asian students at Harvard-Westlake High School. They would not have this opportunity for such a privilege. America wouldn’t have the 13th Amendment. He certainly would not have elected a black president to two terms, winning both the electoral college and popular votes by a significant margin.

Many believed that having a black president would testify to how far America has come to resolve its racial issues. As Trumpet editor-in-chief Gerald Flurry says in his booklet America under attack:

If you remember correctly, many people said that a black leader would solve the racial problems of our nations. Does he have? He did the opposite! Racist accusations fly and get worse every year! Every week it seems the mainstream media and radical Democrats talk about Republicans racism. In almost all cases, They lie and they know they lie. It’s sick and satanic deep down! Today we frequently hear racist comments on television and radio. A black TV commentator on nbc says: This is not a country for young black men! Won’t it stir up hatred? This is a very ugly and dangerous statement. What will be the result of such racist remarks? When you accuse people of racism without any proof that most of them don’t have, they just spout out the words you fill your country with hatred and division that lead to civil war and violence! These commentators don’t know what they’re doingor they want a race war. Some extremists want a race war. And Bible prophecy tells us that they will have one.

Many scoff at the truthfulness of the Bible. But it is full of prophecies about what will happen today. The prophet Isaiah in particular recorded several prophecies about what would happen to the truth in the times we live in today.

And judgment is turned back, and righteousness stands far away: because the truth has fallen on the streetand equity cannot come in. Yes, the truth fails; and he who turns away from evil makes himself a prey; and the Lord saw him, and it displeased him that there was no judgment (Isaiah 59: 14-15).

The source of the attack on truth is Satan the devil, the father of lies (John 8:44). As the prince of the power of the air, it is his influence over the world that is behind the lies that plague society, destroying our children (Ephesians 2: 2). Many see the lies, but are too afraid to stand up for the truth for fear of falling prey.

And so, the lies continue to spread, the division continues to grow as do the riots and race-fueled protests. After the Baltimore riots in 2015, Mr Flurry wrote: The riots in Ferguson and Baltimore is just a type of what’s going to happen to big cities across the country! It’s a stark prophecy of our future! This nation is about to be engulfed in race riots worse than ever.

But there is also good news.

This world is about to see the end of all liars, racists and haters, writes Mr. Flurry. They will soon be erased from this Earth. This is why Satan is angry because he knows his time is running out!

There is hope for this world. The lies will get worse before they get better. But soon there will be no more lies. The true word of the Bible declares this fact. To learn more about this truth, to learn more about a world without lies, racism and violence, please request our free booklet The wonderful world of tomorrow.