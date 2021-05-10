Legends Of Tomorrow, you’re dark

Shayan Sobhian, Tala Ashe, Nick Zano Photo: The CW

Anyone else worried about Gideon, or is it just me?

Early in this episode, Captain Sharpe gets the details on the Main Street Massacre Suburban Slaughter from our favorite boat and weather pilot AI, and then dear, sweet, shredder Gideon announces the abnormal event with a spectacular blood spatter graphic. Dark. It’s a relatively minor moment, but one of many that set the tone for Meat: The Legends, an episode that doesn’t mean sinister or verve. Written by Matthew Maala & Morgan Faust and directed with great panache by time travel television legend Rachel Talalay, it’s an hour that sets up a new variation on a familiar formula (what’s scattered throughout the timeline this season? Aliens, obv) in his A-plot. In Scenario B, however, things get considerably more bizarre, and in both there is an undercurrent of ominousness that is unusual, but by no means a misstep. Even good things are pretty messed up too!

Let’s start with the special sauce, shall we? After an alien splashes the Waveriders’ windshield (then gets wiped off by a giant, previously invisible space wiper), Ava worries that the teams have just lost a lead, but the sinister new Gideon knows that that’s not the case, and she sends the Time Idiots back to San Bernadino in 1955, where the the birth of fast food will soon be interrupted by the violent death of all humans currently in residence. The cause, at first, is unclear, but it soon seems that they came across a Drop-as situation.

But instead of eating the customers (at least initially), the customers eat the blob. Meat: The Legends relish (unintentional pun, honest) the idea that the alien the team needs to locate is, in fact, the special sauce that makes Big Bang Burgers so irresistible, because as Behrad points out, this is almost certainly not the pancakes. A special sauce parasitic condiment alien is one hell of a vanity, and worthy of this daffy show, but Maala and Faust find a way back to the more obvious solution, which is somehow less obvious after tampering with the special sauce: her goo cocoon ! It eats you alive> you eat it alive> you eat its cocoon and you eat yourself alive if it doesn’t eat you alive first.

The result is another Captions zombie-fest of sorts, and while it’s not the best of its kind (and there are a lot of them), it’s quite entertaining, if only because it allows us to see Dragon Girl and Burger. Boy (that would be Zari and Behrad, who apparently cherishes very great memories of working on the grill in a burger joint) overcome a brother spit to work together and save the day, at least temporarily *. That’s the warm, fuzzy part of this episode, and even that has a less cuddly undercurrent: it’s resolved when Zari 1.0 (!!!!!!!!!!!) ** surprises the Tarazi siblings trying to courteous us and uses his magic totem-dweller abilities to divide the totem pole in half. Awesome! Unless, wait, wait, can Zari 1.0 hear all the people she loves hanging out and interacting with that other version of herself all the time? Because sounds like hell. First of all, she deserves a little peace and quiet. Second, what happens when they are all in peril, because they are very often? She just listens the panic? His new reality is Sara was abducted by aliens, guess it’s time to go back to my book? I have more questions, but you get the idea.

But while the Tarazi siblings are, like, so good at sharing, the real substance of this story is neither the fate of the aerial totem pole nor the commentary on consumption and the death of small businesses; it is a thirst for closure, for progress, for stability. Rhonda (Kirsten Robek, expert casting) is hungry for a way to save her marriage and Big Bang Burger, and a sauce literally falls from the sky, the byproduct of the she Rhonda took to snuggle up like a miracle baby. Ava needs some sort of lead, any lead, to put her on the path to finding Sara, and forgets to treat Spooner like a human being instead of a tool for the job. Spooner just wants to kill aliens, but it’s a desire rooted in loss and helplessness. Even Mick is unusually focused, once again getting the job done while his coworkers fuck, which may be the result of a need to do some shit so he can be a dad again.. (Then he … disappears? It’s strange.)

Once the giant air feeder gets crisp, Ava and Spooner have the now traditional where all the misfits here join the gang conversation. But as Spooner says, you are gloomy. As expected, the the pair come to the determination to continue, but in the case of Spooners at least, that motivation stems from the idea that if only she can kill enough aliens, Shell is shutting down for the loss of her mother. You are dark! This is not a complaint! It’s a moving scene, beautifully performed by Jes Macallan and Lisseth Chavez, but it’s not edifying. It only takes the form of something hotter, while underneath is nothing but loss, fear, and self-delusion.

As for Sara and Gary, who the hell knows? After a crash on an alien planet, alien-Gideon informs Gary that they are completely out of fuel, and when they spot a golden retriever wearing a scarf by the window, the couple rightly acknowledge that it is an event. strange and sets out to follow the mysterious puppy. He is very Lost. And once they get to Pacific Northwests’ most popular site for fake alien planets, they find Amelia Earheart, or maybe they don’t.

I’ll wait and see what happens with the teeth and the stew, the flashlight eyes, the memory loss and the puppy before I dig too deep into this story, this is clearly the start of something bigger, but I’ll note that, my quibbles about the Gary reboot aside, Adam Tsekhman does a great job as a more authentic Gary. Everything is just kind of denied, like the stress of hiding all these secrets is what makes Gary so … Gary. Now that we know he’s an alien, he looks a lot more human. It’s really lovely, actually. There is an unprecedented tenderness at work which adds a lot to a BONKERS otherwise but relatively thin sub-graph.

Whether darkness is an unexpected by-product like, say, goo that tastes like ketchup, mayonnaise, and rice vinegar from the choices made in this episode or an indicator of what’s to come this season, I don’t dunno. But that makes a solid, if not top notch, Captions much more memorable outing. What happens after? I would like to have an answer for you. Last thing I remember, I was hovering over the Pacific. My navigator Fred and I had almost completed our flight around the globe. It was a mission accomplished. Eat the left engine began to sizzle. Why? I would like to have an answer for you. The last thing I remember I was

* This also gives us Nate on roller skates in short shorts, but not enough Nate on roller skates in short shorts. Come on, Captions, give people what they want!

** !!!!!!! Honestly, I thought we saw the last of Zari 1.0, with the possible exception of a reappearance if / when Nick Zano leaves the series. If so, that’s a nice little coda. But if she continues to be a presence, I am nice to meet you. Give Tala Ashe all the things to do! She is great! Make four Zaris!

