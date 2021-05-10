what everyone says about the series





Nancy Mitfords The pursuit of love has been an eternal bestseller since its release in 1945 and has even starred in Sex and the city 2 (Readers will no doubt already know that this is a Sarah Jessica Parkers Carrie Bradshaw favorite). So it’s understandable that fans embarked on the BBC star adaptation of the book with some trepidation; How, after all, could the TV series ever hope to capture the comedy, glamor, and extremely tragic undertones that have become so synonymous with the story of the passionate and stubborn Linda (Lily James)? Fortunately, the TV series has seen an absolute storm. People fell head over heels in love with James’ portrayal of the beloved book character, just as they did Emily Beechams Fanny. They are obsessed with the aesthetics of shows in a very big way. And, after weeks of filthy police questioning in the same time slot (goodbye, Course of action), many found relief in joining the brightest, brightest young things at a series of scintillating debutant balls. But the thing everyone talks about the most? Why, this is the introduction of Andrew Hot Priest Scotts magnificent Lord Merlin, of course. That’s right; on Twitter, basically everyone who watched last night The pursuit of love premiere is lyrical about the performance of Scotts. Andrew Scott has reached Peak Andrew Scott, tweeted a viewer. Whoever paired Andrew Scott with Marc Bolan, you have my undying respect, added another, giving a well-deserved nod to the soundtrack of the glam rock show. Andrew Scott as Lord Merlin, dancing to T. Rex, is to be one of the TV highlights of the year, another said. Meanwhile, another tweeted: Andrew Scotts only works in The pursuit of love was to sass, serve looks and wear it comically and he did it all, and more. One more admitted: I’ve never seen a single episode of Chip bag, but Andrew Scott is fine af so, yeah, I’m going to flirt with the Hot Priest account. Our everyone’s favorite tweet, however, kept it extremely simple. Andrew Scott. That’s it. This is the tweet. Scott aside, it should be noted that the series received rave reviews from television critics, who praised the absolutely glorious and happy good fun adaptation. For anyone who has not yet been on the show, or the book, for that matter, it should be noted that it tells the story of a young woman destined to find true love no matter what. the price. Cue the aforementioned Lindas heart leading her on a series of misadventures across Europe, much to the chagrin of those around her. Meanwhile, her best friend and cousin, Fanny, decides to stay in England, get married well, and follow a much more conventional path. As such, it doesn’t take long before Linda and Fannys’ divergent choices raise personal questions that remain extremely relevant today, questions about freedom, about love and sex, and about the mystery of the human heart. Lily James and Emily Beecham dazzle in The Pursuit of Love. Interested? Don’t worry, there is still time to catch up; the first episode of The pursuit of love is now available to stream on BBC iPlayer. The next episode of The pursuit of love (a three-part series) will air Sunday, May 16 at 9 p.m. on BBC One.

