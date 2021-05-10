Indian sports stars who took a photo in Bollywood

While you may love them as sports icons, these professional athletes also have other interests that cater to the entertainment industry. There are only a small number of our active and former professional athletes who have had much success in their second career, that of acting. But here are some of the sports icons who have tried their hand in Bollywood, with success and without success.

Dara singh

INDIA – DECEMBER 04: Dara Singh, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), former wrestling world champion, president of the Association of Film and Television Artists (CINTAA) in Parliament in New Delhi, India (photo by Sipra Das / The India Today Group via Getty Images)

He was one of the best Indians in his sport and a moderately successful B-movie actor. He was a professional wrestler around the world and was included in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame. Some of Singh’s notable film roles include his appearance in the B movies which lasted less than ten minutes. He has earned a lot of respect with the rest of the film industry.

Vijay Amritraj:

Melbourne, AUSTRALIA: CORRECTION Legendary Indian tennis star Vijay Amritraj officially offers an invitation to the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi during the lavish Indian gala evening at the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne on March 23, 2006. AFP PHOTO / Torsten BLACKWOOD (Photo credit to read TORSTEN BLACKWOOD / AFP via Getty Images)

His name has become associated with Indian tennis since winning the men’s singles and men’s doubles titles on all three courts. He was a member of the high profile “ABC” stars of the 1970s. And must be involved in action and fantasy films such as Octopussy, Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home and Nine Deaths of the Ninja. He also made his first foray into the film industry.

Ajay Jadeja:

INDIA – AUGUST 02: Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja at the launch of (Photo by Arijit Sen / The India Today Group via Getty Images)

Around 1992 and 2000, Jadeja represented India in 15 tests and 196 one-day internationals. During his tenure with the Indian cricket team, he had been the greatest outfielder. In 2009, Jadeja was the main actor in the movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Ssaat. Along with Sunny Deol and Sunil Shetty, he played a central role in the film Khel (2003). He has since worked as a journalist and cricket commentator for a number of television networks.

Kapil Dev:

MONACO – FEBRUARY 26: Laureus Academy member Kapil Dev poses before the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards at Meridien Beach Plaza Hotel on February 26, 2018 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Simon Hofmann / Getty Images for Laureus)

Kapil Dev is a cricketer from India. In the 1983 Cricket World Cup, he led India to victory. He appears to be the only player in test cricket history to score over 5,000 points and take over 400 pitches. In 2010, he was inducted into the International Cricket Hall of Fame. He has appeared in films such as Iqbal, Chain Khuli ki Main Khuli and Mujhse Shadi Karogi. In addition, he has actively supported several articles, the most popular of which is his “Palmolive da jawab nahin” campaign.

Leander Paes:

MUMBAI, INDIA – SEPTEMBER 26, 2006: Tennis player Leander Paes poses for a profile shoot at Nariman Point. (Photo by Vikas Khot / Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Leander Paes won 13 Grand Slam singles titles and 13 Grand Slam doubles titles. In fact, he competes in Davis Cup and double ATP events. Leander made his debut on the Rajdhani Express in 2013 which was not well received by critics.

Vinod Kambli:

MUMBAI, INDIA – SEPTEMBER 23, 2011: Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli addresses the media announcing his retirement from international and first class cricket on Friday at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. (Photo by Kunal Patil / Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Vinod Kambli is well known for his friendship with Sachin Tendulkar in school cricket. He was one of the best over-the-top spin bowlers in India. As an actor he has only appeared in two films, including Annarth (2002), alongside Sanjay Dutt and Sunil Shetty, and Pal Pal Dil Ke Saath, alongside fellow cricketer Ajay Jadeja and Satish. Shah.

Sunil Gavaskar:

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – JUNE 15: Former cricketer and commentator Sunil Gavaskar on the pitch before the ICC Champions Trophy match between Bangladesh and India at Edgbaston Cricket Ground on June 15, 2017 in Birmingham, England . (Photo by Philip Brown / Getty Images)

Sunil Gavaskar is widely regarded as the greatest test opener in history. His record of 34 centuries of testing lasted about ten years until he was beaten by Sachin Tendulkar in 2005. After appearing in the Marathi film “Savli Premachi”, he rose to fame in the film industry. In 1983 he was also a member of the Indian cricket team which won the World Cup. He also starred as a celebrity guest in the Hindi film “Maalamal”.

The great Khali:

MUMBAI, INDIA – JANUARY 20: Dalip Singh Rana (The Great Khali) attends Bigg Boss Season 4 Grand Finale on January 20, 2011 in Mumbai, India (Photo by Prodip Guha / Getty Images)

Dalip Singh Rana, also known as The Great Khali, is a professional wrestler, who made his wrestling debut in 2000. Before embarking on his professional wrestling career, he was a police officer in the Punjab. He has appeared in Hollywood movies, including Get Smart and The Longest Yard, and Bollywood movies, like Khusti, and several TV shows.

Vijender Singh:

NEW DELHI, INDIA – DECEMBER 6: (EDITOR’S NOTE: This is an exclusive image from The Hindustan Times) Indian boxer and Olympic bronze medalist Vijendra Singh poses during an exclusive interview with HT City-Hindustan Times, December 6 2018 in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Gokul VS / Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Vijender Singh Beniwal is a professional boxer. He won bronze medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, 2009 World Championships and 2010 Commonwealth Games, as well as silver medals at the 2006 and 2014 Commonwealth Games. Vijender made his debut in Bollywood as a film actor Fugly, published June 13, 2014.