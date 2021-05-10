Entertainment
Indian sports stars who took a photo in Bollywood
While you may love them as sports icons, these professional athletes also have other interests that cater to the entertainment industry. There are only a small number of our active and former professional athletes who have had much success in their second career, that of acting. But here are some of the sports icons who have tried their hand in Bollywood, with success and without success.
Dara singh
He was one of the best Indians in his sport and a moderately successful B-movie actor. He was a professional wrestler around the world and was included in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame. Some of Singh’s notable film roles include his appearance in the B movies which lasted less than ten minutes. He has earned a lot of respect with the rest of the film industry.
Vijay Amritraj:
His name has become associated with Indian tennis since winning the men’s singles and men’s doubles titles on all three courts. He was a member of the high profile “ABC” stars of the 1970s. And must be involved in action and fantasy films such as Octopussy, Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home and Nine Deaths of the Ninja. He also made his first foray into the film industry.
Ajay Jadeja:
Around 1992 and 2000, Jadeja represented India in 15 tests and 196 one-day internationals. During his tenure with the Indian cricket team, he had been the greatest outfielder. In 2009, Jadeja was the main actor in the movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Ssaat. Along with Sunny Deol and Sunil Shetty, he played a central role in the film Khel (2003). He has since worked as a journalist and cricket commentator for a number of television networks.
Kapil Dev:
Kapil Dev is a cricketer from India. In the 1983 Cricket World Cup, he led India to victory. He appears to be the only player in test cricket history to score over 5,000 points and take over 400 pitches. In 2010, he was inducted into the International Cricket Hall of Fame. He has appeared in films such as Iqbal, Chain Khuli ki Main Khuli and Mujhse Shadi Karogi. In addition, he has actively supported several articles, the most popular of which is his “Palmolive da jawab nahin” campaign.
Leander Paes:
Leander Paes won 13 Grand Slam singles titles and 13 Grand Slam doubles titles. In fact, he competes in Davis Cup and double ATP events. Leander made his debut on the Rajdhani Express in 2013 which was not well received by critics.
Vinod Kambli:
Vinod Kambli is well known for his friendship with Sachin Tendulkar in school cricket. He was one of the best over-the-top spin bowlers in India. As an actor he has only appeared in two films, including Annarth (2002), alongside Sanjay Dutt and Sunil Shetty, and Pal Pal Dil Ke Saath, alongside fellow cricketer Ajay Jadeja and Satish. Shah.
Sunil Gavaskar:
Sunil Gavaskar is widely regarded as the greatest test opener in history. His record of 34 centuries of testing lasted about ten years until he was beaten by Sachin Tendulkar in 2005. After appearing in the Marathi film “Savli Premachi”, he rose to fame in the film industry. In 1983 he was also a member of the Indian cricket team which won the World Cup. He also starred as a celebrity guest in the Hindi film “Maalamal”.
The great Khali:
Dalip Singh Rana, also known as The Great Khali, is a professional wrestler, who made his wrestling debut in 2000. Before embarking on his professional wrestling career, he was a police officer in the Punjab. He has appeared in Hollywood movies, including Get Smart and The Longest Yard, and Bollywood movies, like Khusti, and several TV shows.
Vijender Singh:
Vijender Singh Beniwal is a professional boxer. He won bronze medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, 2009 World Championships and 2010 Commonwealth Games, as well as silver medals at the 2006 and 2014 Commonwealth Games. Vijender made his debut in Bollywood as a film actor Fugly, published June 13, 2014.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]