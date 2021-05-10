Today in history | WTOP

Today in History Today is Monday, May 10, the 130th day of 2021. There are 235 days left in…

Today in history

Today is Monday May 10, the 130th day of 2021. There are 235 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight in history:

On May 10, 1869, a golden point was driven in at Promontory, Utah, marking the completion of the first transcontinental railroad in the United States.

To this date:

In 1774, Louis XVI acceded to the throne of France.

In 1775 Ethan Allen and his Green Mountain Boys, along with Colonel Benedict Arnold, captured the British-held fortress at Ticonderoga, New York.

In 1865, Confederate President Jefferson Davis was captured by Union forces in Irwinville, Georgia.

In 1924, J. Edgar Hoover was appointed Acting Director of the Bureau of Investigation (later known as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, or FBI).

In 1933, the Nazis organized massive fires of public books in Germany.

In 1940, during World War II, German forces began to invade the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Belgium and France. On the same day, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain resigned and Winston Churchill formed a new government.

In 1941, Adolf Hitler’s deputy, Rudolf Hess, parachuted into Scotland for what he claimed was a peacekeeping mission. (Hess ended up serving a life sentence in Spandau Prison until 1987, when he apparently committed suicide at the age of 93.)

In 1977, Oscar-winning movie star Joan Crawford died in New York City.

In 1994, Nelson Mandela was sworn in in Pretoria to become South Africa’s first black president. The state of Illinois has executed serial killer John Wayne Gacy, 52, for the murders of 33 young men and boys.

In 1995, the former office of President George HW Bush published his resignation letter from the National Rifle Association in which Bush expressed his outrage at a fundraising letter from the NRA referring to federal agents as thugs. at the butt. (NRA executive vice president Wayne LaPierre apologized a week later.)

In 2002, a tense 39-day confrontation between Israeli troops and Palestinian gunmen at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem ended with 13 suspected militants airlifted into European exile and 26 released into the Gaza Strip.

In 2010, President Barack Obama introduced Supreme Court candidate Elena Kagan, portraying her as a unifying force for a fractured court.

Ten Years Ago: The bulging Mississippi River rolled into the Mississippi Delta after peaking before dawn in Memphis, Tennessee, causing extensive damage. In a double against Moamer Gadhafi’s forces, NATO fighter jets struck a command center in Tripoli and shelled targets around the besieged port of Misrata.

Five Years Ago: As his White House dreams faded, Bernie Sanders added another state to his record against Hillary Clinton with a win in West Virginia; Republican Donald Trump also won there and in Nebraska, a week after clearing the ground for his remaining rivals. Stephen Curry became the first NBA MVP unanimously, winning the award for the second season in a row after leading defending champion Warriors to a record breaking season.

A year ago: Vice President Mike Pence was self-isolating at home, two days after his press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for the coronavirus. American families celebrated Mother’s Day amid social distancing restrictions caused by the coronavirus.

Today’s Birthdays: Author Barbara Taylor Bradford is 88 years old. R&B singer Henry Fambrough (The Spinners) is 83 years old. Actor David Clennon is 78 years old. Writer-producer-director Jim Abrahams is 77 years old. Singer Donovan is 75 years old. Singer-songwriter Graham Gouldman (10cc) is 75 years old. Singer Dave Mason is 75 years old. Actor Mike Hagerty is 67 years old. Sports actor Chris Berman is 66 years old. Actor Bruce Penhall is 64 years old. Former Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa., Is 63. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, R -Miss., 62. Actor Victoria Rowell is 62 years old. Rock singer Bono (BAH-noh) (U2) is 61 years old. Former Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., 61. Rock musician Danny Carey (Tool) is 60 years old. Actor Darryl M. Bell is 58 years old. Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks is 58 years old. Model Linda Evangelista is 56 years old. Rapper Young MC is 54 years old. Actor Erik Palladino is 53 years old. Rock singer Richard Patrick (Filter) is 53 years old. Actor Lenny Venito is 52 years old. Actor Dallas Roberts is 51 years old. Actor Leslie Stefanson is 50 years old. Actor and singer Todd Lowe is 49 years old. Actor Andrea Anders is 46 years old. Racing driver Helio Castroneves is 46 years old. Rock musician Jesse Vest is 44 years old. Actor Kena n Thompson is 43 years old. Rhythm and blues singer Jason Dalyrimple (Soul For Real) is 41 years old. Actor Odette Annable is 36 years old. Actor Lindsey Shaw is 32 years old. Actor Lauren Potter is 31 years old. Olympic gold medalist swimmer Missy Franklin is 26.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.