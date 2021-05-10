Coldplay’s Chris Martin recalls being accused of stealing 30 pounds while working in a supermarket

Chris Martin, in his recent interview, said publicly that he did not steal 30 pounds when he recalled an incident that happened while working in a supermarket.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin recently opened up about an incident in his early days while working in a supermarket. While making an appearance on BBC 2, the singer recalled being accused of stealing on his very first day as a cashier. Martin went on to say that he would like to officially state that he did not steal from the store while discussing this incident.

Recalling this strange incident, Chris said: “I worked in a supermarket called Kwik Save in the late 1990s. I don’t drink or smoke and I don’t play lotteries, so they put me on the counter. liquor and cigarettes where they sell scratch cards and that put me off a little, ”via Daily Mail.

Further revealing how he was accused of stealing, the Paradise singer joked, “Only my manager, Mr. White would remember me from there, and he accused me of stealing on day one.” . it’s happening again, and I didn’t run into it. I did not steal it, I would like to be registered. “

In the same interview, Martin also spoke about the year before and how the pandemic lockdown has been very insightful and called it “revealing.” The singer added: “I was like, who am I without Wembley Stadium, saying you’re awesome? I’m trying in my life right now not to get too attached to being a pop star. I try not to value myself from outside validation.

