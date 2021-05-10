Bollywood is echoing with these hotties right now! Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez are the country’s sassy sirens, known for their hottest groovy dance steps. With all those tempting and irresistible lachaks and mataks, these divas were our favorite in B-town.

Parading some of the hottest and sexiest dance moves, these actresses have driven us all crazy with their grooves and moves. While one turns the world upside down with its twerks, the other with sexy voguing and waacking styles.

With that, here are some videos of the actresses, showcasing their fantastic dance moves, watch them and let us know who you think are the best!