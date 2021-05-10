Mets general manager Zack Scott agitated by raccoon drama





Acting General Manager of NEW YORK Mets Zack scott was not thrilled by Fuzzy explanation by Francisco Lindors for a canoe dispute. Scott said he was unhappy that Lindor and his teammate Jeff McNeil attempted to shed their dust by bizarrely claiming that they were arguing over a creature spotted in the clubhouse tunnel. The disagreement happened out of sight of television cameras, but the New York broadcast showed other players and coaches rushing through the tunnel to break up some sort of commotion. You’ll have to ask the players why they chose to handle it this way, Scott said. Not how I’m doing (about this). I think what’s unfortunate is that it’s a bit bigger story than necessary and it takes away one of our best wins of the year. It was a great victory last night. Lindor had a half-inning after the trade, taking a 5-4, 10-innings victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The rat or opossum story is something our guys were talking about early this afternoon, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. The apparent clash between Lindor and McNeil came a half inning after poorly communicating on a field single by Nick ahmed. Both players looked brooding over the next few innings before offering smiles in separate post-match videoconferences with reporters in which they insisted their beef was on the rodents, not the slow rollers. . Neither Scott nor manager Luis Rojas have confirmed the exact parameters of the argument. Definitely, this is something they didn’t want to go into too much detail, so I respect that and kind of know the clubhouse code, Scott said. The only thing I just said in general isn’t situation specific, but overall these guys are competitive. They want to win. They are like a family. They spend so much time together and sometimes, like a family, there are arguments, debates and arguments. At the end of the day you go there and get a nice victory and you still walk brothers. The story continues The Mets’ return from a four-point deficit was their biggest of the season. Today was a better ball club and a better family, Rojas said. This is how I see the events that happened yesterday, right after talking to the two players and talking to the group. McNeil did a home run in the third run on Saturday. Lindor, who was waiting on the bridge, greeted him near the plate with a low-five. While Scott was hoping to move on from the history of the viral vermin, the animation team at Citi Field looked into it. Shortly before the first launch on Saturday night, a new quiz game debuted on the scoreboard, asking fans Rat or Raccoon? Mets general manager Zack Scott agitated by raccoon drama originally appeared on NBCSports.com

