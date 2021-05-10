Bollywood celebrities and their best friends in real life





Bollywood celebrities and their real life best friends – see pics When we look at Bollywood songs, there are a lot of them that are in our top 10 but Sholay Yeah Sufficient is the one who never leaves the list. The song captures the essence of friendship and how important it is to have a partner in crime. Speaking of which, Bollywood, in most cases, whether through their songs or their characters, has managed to deliver major #BFFgoals. However, apart from the reel life friendships, there are plenty of real celebrity ties to draw inspiration from. The likes of Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana have friendships that are like Jay-Veer Ki Jodi! Alia Bhatt-Akansha Ranjan the Gully Boy the actress is BFF with Akansha, who was seen in the movie Guilty. The two have been friends since childhood and go strong to this day. Alia recently took a trip to the Maldives with Akansha and their photos, as always were worth looking for. The two are the backbone of each other but also partners in crime and they leave no opportunity to prove the same. Mira Rajput-Sejal Kukreja Remember the awesome photos Shahid’s lady shared at a wedding in March? Yes, these awesome photos were from Mira’s BFF’s Sejal Kukreja wedding. Sejal’s wedding video captured glimpses where Mira can be seen kissing her with hugs and arms and it was too cute to miss! Sanjay Dutt-Paresh Ghelani In the biopic Sanju, Vicky Kaushal played the character of Sanjay Dutt’s real best friend, Kamli aka Paresh Ghelani. Considering how beautiful Vicky-Ranbir’s bond is on screen, do we really need to say more about Sanjay and Paresh’s true friendship? Deepika Padukone-Sneha Ramachander and Divya Narayan During the 2020 lockdown, Deepika Padukone introduced us to her ‘forever’ best friends after speaking to them on a video call. She shared the screenshot of her call online and it’s must-see. Check it out here: Ayushmann-Rochak All thanks to the friendship of Ayushmann Khurana and Rochak Kohli, the industry has beautiful songs like Paani Da Rang, Saddi Gali. Both have a central role to play in the professional front of the other. Miss your best friend? Text them right away how much you love them (or love to bother them).







