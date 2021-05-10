Zack Snyder responds to Superman reboot with black lead actor





Zack Snyder described the decision to pick a black lead actor in the Superman reboot as a bold and cool move and probably a long overdue one. Best-selling filmmaker JJ Abrams is committed to the production of the upcoming feature film and is collaborating with journalist and writer Ta-Nehisi Coates, who will write the screenplay after specializing in reporting and exploring issues facing the Afro-American community. American faces. Currently there are no directors or actors attached to the project, but Warner Bros. will play a black actor as Superman, which would be a live-action first although the precedent has already been set in the comics. My feeling is that I love JJ [Abrams], I like what he has done in the past, said Justice League director RadioTimes.com and other press. I’m interested to see what happens, it’s a bold and cool move and probably long overdue. But I love Henry [Cavill] like Superman, of course I do. He’s my superman. I’m not really involved in the decision-making at Warner Brothers in any way, so I guess for me just wait and see what they do with it and how it manifests. But on the surface, it looks interesting. Henry Cavill has portrayed Superman in three films since 2013 and will be seen once again in the Zack Snyders Justice League on HBO Max, but it’s unclear what this new cast might mean for him. Snyder is the originator of Netflix’s upcoming zombie flick, Army of the Dead, which marks the return of Man of Steel directors to theaters after the 2017 Justice League. He follows a group of mercenaries to Las Vegas who take the lead. ultimate bet by planning a heist during a zombie outbreak. The cast includes Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Ella Purnell (Miss Peregrines Home for Peculiar Children), Ana de la Reguera (Eastbound & Down), Garret Dillahunt (Raising Hope) and Omari Hardwick (Kick-Ass). Stand-up comedian Tig Notaro replaced Chris DElia in the cast. Army of the Dead premieres on Netflix on May 21 at 8 a.m. Consult our lists of best series on Netflixand thebest movies on Netflix,or see what else is there with our TV guide.

