Bardas, $ 450 Million Bain Plan Studio in Hollywood





Hollywood will get more studio space.



West Hollywood-based Bardas Investment Group and Bain Capital Real Estate, Bain Capital’s real estate investment group, have submitted plans to develop a $ 450 million project dubbed Echelon Studios.



The 5-acre site at 5601 boul. Santa Monica. was once a Sears store.



Developer David Simon, Founder and Managing Director of Bardas Investment Group, was previously an executive at Kilroy Realty Corp.



He was responsible for the company’s Los Angeles portfolio, including the Columbia Square media campus in Hollywood.



Simon said he was interested in developing a studio campus as it became very evident that the content creation business was growing and growing.



He added that it was difficult to find enough land to create an Echelon Studios-wide project and that he was interested when the opportunity presented itself.



It was always something we wanted to do but not go to the valley. We wanted to create an urban studio environment, Simon said.



If approved, the project will include four 19,000 square foot sound stages; a flexible 15,000 square foot stage; and 90,000 square feet of bungalows. It will also have 350,000 square feet of creative office space in two mid-rise buildings.



The possibility of creating the first state-of-the-art studio / soundstage from Manhattan Beach Studios is exciting. The bungalow component elevates that area of ​​the base camp and is really going to create the old Hollywood-style bungalows that are going to really feel special, Simon said.



It will be truly unique and it does not exist in the environment today, he added.



The project will also include a central courtyard, outdoor terraces, patios and other common areas.



Construction, which will take two years, is expected to start in 2023.



Simon said the space could be leased to multiple tenants or a large user.



Bain Capital Real Estate and Bardas Investment Group formed a joint venture in 2019 to seize opportunities to develop and operate creative offices and production spaces.



We believe the intense growth in the digitization of content presents an irresistible opportunity to create a unique integrated platform that partners with tenants to develop an unparalleled experience, said Joe Marconi, Managing Director of Bain Capital Real Estate, in a statement. communicated.



Our partnership with David and Bardas IG not only brings unmatched experience to the Los Angeles market, but also an aligned investment approach and client-centric strategy to deliver tailor-made real estate environments to the content and entertainment industry. media, he added.



The joint venture has already invested in approximately 1 million square feet of development projects. This includes a 15,000 square foot creative office space under construction at 712 Seward St., also in Hollywood.



Echelon, which will give its name to the Hollywood project, is the real estate content media platform created by Bain Capital Real Estate and Bardas.



It will be used for joint venture investments by companies.



Simon said that the name Echelon means to a higher level or move to the next level.



According to Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., sound stage occupancy rates have been around 90% in Los Angeles since 2016, according to Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.



Companies like Brentwood-based Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. and Culver City-based Hackman Capital Partners have acquired and developed additional studios in the county and around the world. For reprint and license requests for this article, CLICK HERE.







