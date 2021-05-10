Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 7 pushes back release date

NEW DELHI : Tom Cruises’ latest action flick Mission Impossible 7 was pushed back to summer 2022 after being scheduled for November 2021, adding to film delays across the world. The film, however, made headlines for its meticulous production adhering to covid-19 protocols.

A recent report by Empire The magazine explained how the crew operated in bubbles. There was social distancing, there were masks, there was a makeup artist for two actors, plus the heads of departments staying alone in hotel rooms, going to the set, shooting the scene and then returning to the scene. ‘hotel until needed five people, ready to be quarantined if someone in the same country has contracted the virus,’ the report said.

Certainly, Hollywood seems determined to stage a comeback in theaters with major markets such as the US, UK and UAE. Marvel film studio recently announced dates for its next 10 films, while its superhero film Black Widow is scheduled for July 9, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings will open on September 3.

At the end of last month, the U.S. box office had its best weekend since the start of the pandemic, breaking the $ 50 million mark for the first time in over a year with Mortal combat and japanese movie Demon Slayer The Movie – Mugen Train. A business expert who declined to be named said that the lack of a Bollywood tariff soon after the theaters reopened could allow for a better presentation of the big Hollywood titles in India which have great appeal thanks to the releases anyway. doubled.

During the pandemic, the first movie titles to hit the big screen in India were from Hollywood. These include Christopher Nolans Principle and superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984 with over the counter collections of Rs12.43 crore and 15.54 crore respectively.

