Joel Pimentel leaves CNCO | Entertainment

Joel Pimentel is leaving CNCO.
The 22-year-old singer decided to part ways with ‘Reggaetn Lento’ hitmakers – which include Christopher Vlez, Erick Brian Coln, Zabdiel De Jess and Richard Camacho – to seek ‘new opportunities’, but he vowed the group will be. always as “brothers”.
Speaking to Twitter, they shared a statement that read, “We are sad to tell you that after five and a half unforgettable and changing years, Friday May 14 will be Joel’s last day as a CNCO member. all to know that while Joel leaves and pursues new opportunities, we are and always will be brothers. We support him in his next chapter and will always, above all, remain a family. We know this is sad news and is going to be as difficult for all of you as it is for us, but we appreciate your staying with us. Although it will be different, we are excited to continue in this new era of CNCO, and we look forward to all of you to see what we have in store for you!
“You are what keeps us going and we’re so excited to continue together stronger than ever. For this reason, we wanted to give you one last gift all together. On Friday we will play, all five of us, one last time. our global live concert event. “
Joel also took to social media to share his own tribute to his future former bandmates.
He wrote: “It’s time for me to grow up and explore new artistic avenues, it’s time to start building my own path and career. That’s why I decided to leave the band. For Erick , Chris, Richard and Zabdiel, I wish you the best in continuing the legacy of CNCO. We have lived together so much that we are now a family. I look forward to sharing my new project with you. This is that a new beginning. “
CNCO will perform together for the final time in five tracks during their live concert on May 14.
