TNR actor-journalist dies of COVID-19 in Hyderabad





T Narasimha Rao, popularly known as TNR, had appeared in several films like Jathi Ratnalu, Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya and Falaknuma Das.

Actor-journalist T Narasimha Rao, popularly known as TNR, died of COVID-19 on Monday. He was 45 years old. TNR was reportedly receiving treatment at a private hospital in Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, but his health deteriorated and he died. TNR had recently appeared in several low budget films such as Jathi Ratnalu, Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya and Falaknuma das. It was also part of director Anil Ravipudis’ upcoming film. F3. TNR also hosted a show called Frankly Speaking with TNR for the YouTube channel iDreams, in which he interviewed celebrities. Expressing shock, several Tollywood actors, directors and producers mourned his death. Shocked to learn that TNR gaaru has passed away … I have seen few of his interviews and he was the best when it came to his research and his ability to get his guests to express themselves. Condolences and strength to the family, actor Nani tweeted. Shocked to learn that TNR gaaru has passed away … I have seen few of his interviews and he was the best when it came to his research and his ability to get his guests to express themselves. Condolences and strength to the family Shocked to learn that my friend TNR has passed away. Condolences and strength to the family pic.twitter.com/1iZGhR8zJP BANDLA GANESH. (@ganeshbandla) May 10, 2021 Nani (@NameisNani) May 10, 2021 Incredible and shocking. It is very hard to digest and painful to know that my friend TNR is gone. My deepest condolences to their families, said director Maruthi. Amazing and shocking

It’s very hard to digest and painful to know that my friend TNR is no longer

My deepest condolences to their family#crowned show pity

We can’t take this anymore pic.twitter.com/jXIHWP7pYP Director Maruthi (Director Maruthi) May 10, 2021 Producer Bandla Ganesh tweeted, shocked to hear that my friend TNR has passed away. Condolences and strength to the family. It’s really disturbing to hear TNR’s sudden disappearance .. He’s a soft-spoken gentleman … We miss you sir .. #RIP. My deepest condolences and strength to the family, tweeted director Anil Ravipudi. It is truly disturbing to hear TNR suddenly disappeared … He is such a soft-spoken gentleman … We miss you sir … #TO TEAR APART

My deepest condolences and strength to the family. Anil Ravipudi (nAnilRavipudi) May 10, 2021 Shocked …

I will miss you #TNR Garu pic.twitter.com/WRsamEl4Lu Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) May 10, 2021 Shocked to learn that TNR gaaru has passed away. Condolences to his family. May your soul rest in peace sir pic.twitter.com/Bc2YcgtA2V Gopichandh Malineni (megopichand) May 10, 2021 Besides his role as a journalist, TNR is also credited with promoting independent films. The ChaiBisket team of Color photo glory said, TNR garu gave our team a voice 3 years ago and because of that the boys had enormous confidence to take on the world! Thank you sir for the support and memories throughout your trip! Condolences to the family. TNR was an aspiring filmmaker and had plans to make a film soon. In an interview with Sakshi in October 2018, he shared that after graduating from college, his interest in the film industry grew and he wanted to become a director. He started out by helping actor Devadas Kanakala in his filmmaking efforts. He was then introduced to actor LB Sriram through a friend and started working as an assistant writer with him. TNR has said he is on the screenwriting teams for films starring comedian Ali, as well as the 1997 film Chiranjeevis. Hitler. He then worked on television as a program manager for various police shows.

