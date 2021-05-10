Billie Eilish responds to Body Shaming Daily Mail review of her Vogue cover

Billie Eilish slammed shameful headline that accused her of selling herself in the wake of her viral britishVogue cover shoot, sharing a meme on her Instagram Story.

The singer posted an edited image of a Daily mail headline that read: Proof that money can make you change your values ​​and sell you: Billie Eilish shocks fans by swapping loose clothes for lingerie in Vogue despite years of vows to hide her body.

The meme was created by Emily, the daughter of English journalist and broadcaster Jeremy Clarksons, and has gone viral on the internet.

The meme replaced the damaging title with: Proof that Women Can Change Their Minds and Reclaim Their Self-Reliance Over Their Own Bodies. Billie Eilish shocks fans by swapping loose clothes for lingerieVogue despite years of being a real child.

Ms Clarkson wrote on Instagram: oop, fixed for you. Honestly, where to start? We have collectively GASPED to the force emanating from Billie in these trendy images. FULL POWER OF FU ** ing a woman standing with total bodily autonomy and showing herself to the world as SHE wanted.

She hid her body for years because she didn’t want to be sexualized. She made this decision when she was a CHILD. Because she knew what adults can look like. These decisions are the ones we’ve all made – school skirts shouldn’t be too short or they will distract the boys !! She went to those lengths because she had to, Ms. Clarkson wrote.

But this company – this perverted and upset place couldn’t let him and they stalked her until they got photos of her body which they posted without her consent. These photos have BLEW UP! The news was everywhere. The woman has a body !!! It was like she asked us not to sexualize her and they took it as a challenge.

She explained that Eilish is a legal adult and that she is allowed to make decisions because that is what adults do.

She highlighted the use of the word vow in Online Mail (now changed) title, explaining how the diary suggests she commits a mortal sin and lets her fans down.

I didn’t want to be sexualized in my school uniform (it happened anyway) but because of that I’m never allowed to claim autonomy over my own body or embrace any kind of femininity ?? What an extraordinary way to handle a perfectly reasonable request. This company is crazy. Keep an eye on it, she concludes.

English actress Jameela Jamil also backed Eilish by tweeting: You can’t sell when you’ve already sold the entire planet. She was an icon in her pajamas and she’s just ALWAYS an icon now that she’s made the switch to lingerie, with a screenshot of the Daily mail big title.

The 19-year-old Your Power singer opted to wear a Burberry corset, stockings and trench coat for the shoot, with her green hair replaced with a platinum blonde.

In the Vogue interview, she spoke about bodily shame. My thing is, I can do whatever I want, she said.

It all depends on what makes you feel good. If you want to have an operation, go and have an operation. If you want to wear a dress that someone thinks you look too big, f ** k-la if you feel good you look good.

Suddenly you’re a hypocrite if you want to show your skin, and you’re easy and you’re a bitch and you’re a whore. If I am, then I am proud. Me and all the girls are bitches, and f ** k, you know? Lets turn things around and be empowered to do that. Showing your body and showing your skin or not shouldn’t rob you of respect. she said.