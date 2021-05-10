Entertainment
With a net worth of 250 cr guess the richest celebrity in Bollywood
There are, in fact, many Indian celebrities with significant net worth, but on average some are much richer and more powerful than others. In this piece, we take a look at the busiest celebrities in India.
Some people might not be happy if you couldn’t find your own favorite person because they weren’t in the top ten on the list, but it could be among the other people on this list.
According to Forbes’ annual lists, here are the stars who have emerged at the top of the list of “ richest celebrities in Bollywood ”.
Salman khan
He is the richest Indian celebrity in terms of total, with an estimated income of 250 crore. And Bollywood has given India its richest actor for the fourth time in a row. Sallu bhai is successful in acting and he has directed a number of films which include many well known appearances. Bhaijaan is well known and respected in the industry for its social welfare activities. Salman being an endorsement star because of his job, his job also gives him some other money making opportunities. This puts him at the top of the richest celebrities, so he has bragging rights too.
Akshay Kumar
The third richest Indian celebrity in India, according to Forbes magazine (with an income of Rs 186 crore), is none other than the Pad-Man himself, Akshay Kumar. He is a prominent member of the Bollywood film industry and is renowned for his humorous work. For good causes, he has contributed large sums to numerous projects. He has also contributed to charities including a retirement home and other projects that make a difference in people’s lives.
Deepika padukone
Deepika Padukone appeared in the Forbes annual list, with her estimated income of 113 crores. She is one of the highest paid actresses in the country and a married actor Ranveer Singh. Plus, they had a wonderful wedding celebration. His work has been featured in films and has had the chance to shine on different platforms. Besides being a celebrity, she also receives compensation through personal endorsements and financial opportunities.
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan is once again one of India’s richest movie stars with a net worth of over Rs. 97 crore. Loved by fans, the films he starred in have been widely seen and acclaimed. He is financially rewarded for his appearance in films and conducts other profitable business activities, aside from his presence on the big screen.
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan is one of the richest celebrities in the country. Big B has been working in film for a long time and has appeared in a number of them. He has accumulated considerable net worth over the course of his acting career, making him not only one of the richest people in Bollywood, but also the film industry as a whole.
Ranveer Singh
The ‘Simbaa’ actor makes the list with an estimated 84.67 crore to his name. With his commercial and mainstream films, he won huge box office openings and praise from fans and critics alike. Thanks to his popularity, he is also a hit among the big brands, which contributes to his net worth.
Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn is also on the list, with a net worth of around 69 crore in his pocket. Devgn has appeared in a number of films throughout his career. And thanks to his production house, he’s richer than most other celebrity entrepreneurs to date.
