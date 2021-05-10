Amitabh Bachchan donates Rs 2 crore to Delhi Gurdwara Covid health center

Amitabh Bachchan donated Rs 2 crore to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid Health Center at Rakab Ganj Gurdwara in Delhi. Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Chairman Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced that operation of the 300-bed facility will begin today (May 10). He thanked the veteran actor for his contribution and said Big B is calling out legendary Sikhs. The actor also fitted out oxygen cylinders for the Covid care center.
BIG B GIVES RS 2 CRORE TO DELHI GURDWARA
Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who is also the national spokesperson for the Akali Dal Party, took to social media to announce that Amitabh Bachchan had donated Rs 2 crore to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid Care Facility. Sirsa wrote: “‘Sikhs are legendary, salute their service.’ These were the words of Amitabh Bachchan when he contributed Rs 2 crore to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid Care Facility (sic).”
He added, “As Delhi struggled for oxygen, Amitabh Ji called me almost daily to inquire about the progress of this facility (sic).”
The Rakab Ganj Gurdwara facility will open on Monday May 10 and will have 300 beds, oxygen concentrators, doctors, paramedics and ambulances. All services will be provided free of charge to patients.
BIG B URGES THE WORLD TO HELP INDIA IN ITS FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19
On Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan shared a preview of the Vax Live event on Twitter where he could be seen asking the world to help India in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The actor was part of the global Vax Live event which focused on the coronavirus. In the video, Bachchan said: “Namaskar, this is Amitabh Bachchan. My country, India, is fighting the sudden rise of the second wave of Covid 19. As a citizen of the world I call on all citizens of the world to stand up, talk to your governments, pharmaceutical companies and ask them to donate, to give, to reach out, to the public who need it most. Every effort counts. As the Mahatma Gandhiji: “With gentleness you can shake the world.” Thank you. “
T 3900 – Privileged to be part of the concert .. and the fight for India. pic.twitter.com/vlyhKVc6QG
Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 9, 2021
WHAT IS IN FAVOR OF WORK FOR BIG B
Amitabh Bachchan will soon start touring for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Registration for the show started today (May 10). The actor will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Amitabh Bachchan’s Chehre trailer was released earlier this year. However, the release of the film, which also stars Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty, has been postponed due to the increase in Covid-19 cases in the country. Big B will also be seen at Ajay Devgn’s directorial company MayDay. Then he also has Aankhen 2 and Jhund in the pipeline.
