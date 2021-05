‘Fried Green Tomatoes’ is back in theaters for its anniversary

Fathom Events, Turner Classic Movies, and Universal Pictures brought the 1991 film back to theaters nationwide.

COLORADO, USA “Fried Green Tomatoes” is back in theaters this Mother’s Day week to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary. The 1991 film premieres in cinemas nationwide on Sunday May 9, Wednesday May 12, and Thursday May 13. The film, directed by Jon Avnet, was a box office and critical success. Starring Kathy Bates, Jessica Tandy, Mary Stuart Masterson and Mary-Louise Parker, “Fried Green Tomatoes” was nominated for two Academy Awards: Best Supporting Actress (Tandy) and Best Adapted Screenplay. Featured as part of the big screen classics Turner Classic Movies (TCM) by Fathom Events, the film will be presented with fresh perspectives and perspective from the TCM hosts. Fried Green Tomatoes tickets are available at fathomevents.com or at the ticket offices of the participating theater. > Video above: recipe for fried green tomatoes. RELATED: 12 Classic Movies Returning to Theaters in 2021 The TCM Big Screen Classics series continues throughout the year with “Shrek”, “Citizen Kane”, “The Birdcage”, “The African Queen” and “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” among the films set to return on the big screen this year. Year after year, the TCM Big Screen Classics series is proving to be one of our most requested shows, said Tom Lucas, vice president of studio relations at Fathom Events, in a statement. We’re delighted to offer another exciting lineup of films in a variety of genres, from comedies to musicals to award-winning dramas, there is something for everyone. RELATED: ‘Mortal Kombat’, ‘Demon Slayer’ Leads to Box Office Improvement > The best stories organized daily for you! Register for the 9NEWSLETTER to get must-see stories, Next and Broncos content, weather, and more straight to your inbox. SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Warrior Way MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS Subscribe to our every day 9NEWSLETTER Download the 9NEWS app

