Kangana Ranaut’s post calling COVID “Small Time Flu” deleted by Instagram





Kangana Ranaut said her post was unrepentantly deleted (Image Courtesy: @kanganaranaut) Strong points Kangana’s now deleted post has been heavily criticized

She was permanently suspended from Twitter last week

She doesn’t think she’ll last on Instagram “more than a week” New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut’s post announcing that she had tested positive for COVID-19 has been deleted by Instagram, the actress revealed in an Instagram story. On Saturday, Kangana shared a muffled post in which she not only announced that she had been infected with the virus, but also wrote with disdain calling it “a little flu that’s been the subject of too much press.” . She has come under heavy criticism in the comments thread for her callousness and for spreading misinformation – India grapples with brutal second wave of COVID with more than 4,000 deaths per day, made worse by severe oxygen shortage and other medical resources. Kangana Ranaut’s generally unrepentant Instagram story claims Instagram deleted her post because she “threatened to demolish COVID”; she also takes a jibe at what she calls a “COVID fan club.” Last week, Twitter took away the actress’ megaphone; her Instagram and Facebook accounts are still active but, as she notes in her Instagram story, maybe not for much longer – “don’t think it’s going to last longer than a week,” she wrote. See Kangana Ranaut’s story here: Kangana Ranaut only joined social media last year, taking over the official accounts managed by her team to tweet and post personally in August 2020. Her sister Rangoli Chandel had been permanently suspended from Twitter for hate speech a few months earlier. Last week, Kangana Ranaut was also permanently suspended by Twitter after controversial tweets about West Bengal election results and post-election violence. She had also been widely criticized and ridiculed for her tweets about the oxygen crisis. Kangana Ranaut, which is the new movie Thalaivi was postponed due to the increase in the number of COVID cases, said in her deleted Instagram post that she felt weak and tired and had taken a COVID test before traveling from Mumbai to her hometown of L ‘Himachal Pradesh. The film industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak – actress Shilpa Shetty’s family are currently battling the virus; Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have recovered from COVID in the past two months; Akshay Kumar was briefly hospitalized with him and more than 40 crew members working on his new film Ram setu tested positive.







