Veteran Tamil actor Joker Thulasi dies of Covid in Chennai

The Tamil industry mourned the death of veteran actor Joker Thulasi, who died of Covid-19 on Sunday May 9 in Chennai. After making his debut with Ungalil Oruthi (1976), the veteran actor worked in films like Thamizhachi, Ilaignar Ani, Udan Pirappu, Avathara Purushan and Mannai Thottu Kumbidanum. Not just movies, Joker Thulasi has also worked in TV soap operas like Vani Rani, Kolangal, Azhagu and Keladi Kanmani. His co-stars and friends took to social media to pay tribute to the actor and share fond memories of him.

FAMOUSES PAY TRIBUTE TO JOKER THULASI

Radikaa Sarathkumar, who worked with Joker Thulasi in Vani Rani, took to Twitter to share a photo of the veteran actor and wrote: Very saddened to learn of the passing of Joker Thulasi, a very wonderful person, is in theater and films for many decades. Messages me everyday with positive thoughts. Share memories of his work in #vaanirani, his childish enthusiasm (sic) will be missed.

Actor Mohan Raman also took to Twitter to offer his condolences to the Joker Thulasis family. He wrote, RIP – “Joker” Thulasi. Acting since mid 70’s. Very affable person, deeply interested in astrology etc. I pray that his Athma will reach Sadhgathi. I’ve done a lot of movies and TV shows together. I pray that his family will find the strength to bear this loss. Aum Shanthi (sic).

Joker Thulasi has played hilarious characters and supporting roles in Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil films. He made his debut as a lead actor in Maruthu Pandi, a Tamil film directed by Manoj Kumar.

