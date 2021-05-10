My husband refuses to say why he doesn’t use my name

Dear Amy: My husband “Calvin” and I have been together for 18 years. We have been married for two years. In many ways, we get along very well. We have a lot in common and we enjoy each other’s company.

One thing that constantly bothered me was that Calvin never uses my first name! Most of the time, he addresses me like nothing, or sometimes like “Honey”. He hissed or snapped his fingers when he wanted my attention, until I pointed out to him that I wasn’t a dog, and he stopped.

I have a perfectly normal name, which I really like!

I tried several times to talk to him about it. I asked if he didn’t like my name or if my name reminded him of someone he didn’t like. He leaves the conversation every time I mention it.

He doesn’t explain why he refuses to use my name. I asked him to use my name, at least sometimes, but he only tried it once.

Why would anyone do this? Does this show a lack of respect towards me? Have I given up wrestling for 18 years? I just don’t understand.

Woman not unnamed

Dear Not Nameless: I do not understand either. But I also don’t understand how you could be with someone for 16 years and marry them if they refused to use your name.

I imagine your wedding vows: “I’ll take you…. over there… to be my legally married wife. And how does he present you to others? (“Mum, dad, I would like you to meet my girlfriend, Honey.”) How would he verbally identify you with an ambulance driver or doctor in an emergency?

Your husband has proven that he can successfully respond to negative reactions. When he snapped his fingers or hissed at you (wow, how disrespectful is that?) And you pointed out that was unacceptable, he stopped.

His behavior shows disrespect: he is passive-aggressive and literally denies your existence as an individual with a specific name. To me it looks like an erasure.

When humans choose mates, it is assertive and loving to find ways big and small to respect a partner’s preferences, thus removing small triggers that might make them feel less than that. I guess you’ve done this for your partner over the years; He does not have.

I suggest you stop trying to figure this out and insist that he call you by your name. Give him positive reinforcement when he does and don’t respond when he doesn’t. (And, please, if he calls you “nothing,” then your answer should also be nothing.)

If that doesn’t work and you want to stick with him (obviously it does), then, yes, accept it and hope he manages to identify you correctly in an emergency.

Dear Amy: My sister and I are having a baby shower for our pregnant cousin.

Due to COVID, we intentionally keep the shower small. The expectant mother only wants people who are fully vaccinated. We all agree.

Everyone will be fully vaccinated except for one family member who has declared themselves against the vaccination and does not intend to be vaccinated.

How do we handle this?

Do we send her an invitation, but ask her to please not attend unless she is vaccinated?

Safety first

Dear security: I am quoting the current CDC guideline (at the time of writing): “Vaccinated people can visit unvaccinated people from another household indoors without wearing masks or staying 6 feet away. if everyone in the other household has an illness. “

If all other guests are fully immunized, they are “at low risk for serious illness.”

However, the decision must rest with the expectant mother.

You should not invite someone to an event and ask them not to attend.

Either don’t invite her at all or say, “Since this is an indoor event, the mom-to-be has requested that all guests be fully immunized.”

Dear Amy: We went through the same difficulties as “Used to be Mom”, who didn’t know how to respond to people about her son’s estrangement.

Our daughter developed a very serious drug addiction and was homeless and destitute.

When people asked her how she was, we would just say “good enough”.

For some reason, that always ended the conversation.

Parents of a recovering drug addict

Dear Parents: Your answer was really “good enough”.

You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, PO Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.