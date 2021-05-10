Crown bidding war makes Packer easy to get out

A proposed merger of Crown Resorts with rival Star gives James Packer easy options to continue to withdraw from the gaming giant or exit altogether.

James Packer now has plenty of ways to continue to pull out of Crown Resorts if he wishes after a bidding war broke out for the casino giant.

Star Entertainment Group threw the dice on a $ 12 billion merger bid on Monday, offering a zero premium share exchange ratio of 2.68 Star shares for every Crown share or $ 12.50 in cash per Crown share, capped at 25% of total Crown shares on publish.

The indicative and non-binding proposal includes various conditions, including Star’s agreement with Mr. Packer’s private investment vehicle, Consolidated Press Holdings and the relevant gaming authorities, on “appropriate commitments” regarding any participation of CPH in the merged entity greater than 10 percent.

CPH owns a 37% stake in Crown and Mr. Packer is said to be willing to sell his stake.

This is not surprising given that he stepped down from the board in 2018 and then attempted to sell a 19.9% ​​stake in Crown to Hong Kong gaming giant Melco Resorts, an ill-fated transaction that did not ‘only came about halfway when the New South Wales Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority last year the investigation was launched.

Melco finished last year selling its 9.99% stake to US private equity giant Blackstone, which is now seeking to take over Crown entirely.

Blackstone on Monday increased its offer to $ 12.35 in cash per share, from $ 11.85 in cash per share previously.

Since the offer was made in March, Crown shares have been trading higher so a softer offer was needed.

The question is, as Crown’s largest shareholder, what will Mr. Packer do?

The Crown board has been playing cool, yet to offer an opinion on the merits of Blackstone’s proposal or of course the latest.

After Blackstone’s initial approach, the reclusive billionaire told the Australian Financial Review: “I am the Crown’s board on my position.”

Crown has yet to comment on an offer from private equity giant Oaktree Capital Management last month to help the company buy up to $ 3 billion of its shares from Mr Packer.

It came just days after regulator NSW made Mr Packer accept various pledges aimed at blocking his influence over Crown.

This followed investigative commissioner and former Supreme Court justice Patricia Bergin who concluded that Mr Packer’s influence on the board had been “disastrous”.

She found he was a key driver in the attempt to secure more Asian junkets, who laundered ill-gotten money through Crown casinos in Melbourne and Perth, and blamed management failures for making it possible let that happen.

Ultimately, Crown was not deemed fit to hold a gaming license for its epic new casino at Barangaroo in Sydney and has since emptied its board of directors as part of a “renewal” process in an effort to become. redeem and recover the license.

In touting Star’s proposal, President John O’Neill said the deal could allow Crown to obtain a gaming license for the Sydney site and better comply with various state gaming regulations.

“We are confident that MergeCo would respond to the relevant recommendations of the Bergin Report and be in a better position to comply with all the recommendations of the Royal Commissions currently underway in Victoria and Western Australia,” Star said in a statement.

Mr O’Neill said the merged company will be a global leader in entertainment and tourism with significant scale and diversification, unlocking an estimated net worth of $ 2 billion through synergies.

“With a portfolio of world-class properties in four states of Australia’s most attractive and populous catchment areas and resorts, the combined group would be a compelling investment proposition and one of the integrated resort operators the largest and most attractive in the Asia-Pacific region. “

S&P Global Ratings said it would likely rate the merged entity as having an enhanced business risk profile, relative to Crown’s stand-alone profile, but that overall creditworthiness would ultimately depend on its funding structure.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has confirmed that it will review Star’s proposal if Crown accepts the deal.

It has been a busy day, with Crown’s appointment of Steve McCann as the new CEO.

“The board was looking for a CEO with a strong commitment to capitalizing on the momentum for change within our company and Steve is uniquely positioned to take over as our broad reform agenda takes root,” said the President. by Crown, Helen Coonan.