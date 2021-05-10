Indian YouTuber actor Rahul Vohra dies of COVID-19 after posting appeal on Facebook







Rahul vohra

Image Credit: facebook.com/irahulvohra

Indian actor and YouTuber Rahul Vohra died days after appealing for help on social media while battling COVID-19. The actor, 35, was diagnosed with coronavirus last week and was transferred to a New Delhi hospital before his condition deteriorated. Upon admission, the actor posted an appeal on Facebook, seeking a bed with oxygen, which is in short supply these days in the Indian capital as cases of COVID-19 increase. Rahul Vohra’s Facebook message

Image Credit: facebook.com/irahulvohra

I am positive for Covid. I have been admitted for 4 days but no recovery. Is there a hospital like this? Where can I find an oxygen bed because my oxygen level is dropping here. There is no one else to watch #delhi. I am posting this because I am very helpless. Because injustices cannot handle anything, Vohra posted on May 4th. He was admitted to Rajeev Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital in Tahirpur and transferred to Ayushman Hospital in Dwarka on Saturday evening. On Saturday, the actor posted another message on Facebook, appearing defeated as written in Hindi: If I had received good treatment, I would have been saved. I will be reborn and do a good job. Now I have lost all courage. He died the next day. Playwright Arvind Gaur paid tribute to Vohra in a Facebook post, writing: Rahul Vohra is gone. My promising actor is gone. Yesterday, Rahul had said that if I had had good treatment, I would have been saved too. Yesterday evening he was transferred from Rajiv Gandhi Hospital to Ayushman, Dwarka, but .. Rahul we could not all save you, sorry we are your culprits .. The second wave of COVID-19 has hit India hard with a death toll of 200,000. Several celebrities including Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and others have tested positive in recent weeks. Meanwhile, calls are being made on social media with people searching for oxygen, hospital beds, plasma and medicine, which are scarce in India.

