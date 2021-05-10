John Cena called out by WWE star who claims to have instant chemistry in the ring





Karrion Kross called John Cena again, suggesting the couple would have instant chemistry if they ever shared the ring. Last month, the pair sent social media into a frenzy when they both appeared to be teasing a match. The NXT star started things off by tweeting that it would be an ‘honor’ to one day remove the 16-time world champion. Cena saw this post and responded by posting a photo of Kross on his Instagram, which led to the NXT Champion sharing a picture of the WWE Legend in return. After this initial exchange, everything calmed down a bit. That was, until last Friday. During an interview with BT Sport, Kross was asked to name his dream WWE match and, unsurprisingly, chose Cena. Watch the video below: “I have a few of them, but to narrow it down to one, I think John Cena would probably be the game I would be most interested in in the immediate future,” the NXT star said. “Everyone has called The Rock before. Everyone has called Brock Lesnar before and everyone has expressed interest in seeing Scarlett and I against The Fiend and Alexa Bliss. “I think having the opportunity to work with John Cena on a really big stage, hopefully with people, would be great, and I think two different generations meet.”

Kross then praised Cena for the impact he had on a generation of WWE Superstars, before concluding that it would be “ awesome ” to fight him one day. “I attribute a lot of my modern inspiration to his generation. I’ve never met him before, but it’s very easy to see, very easy to say that he is one of the hardest working people ever in this industry. “This is the reason why many of us have jobs today. Personally, it would be just an honor to work with him.

“So I don’t know, I’m honest, I don’t know what that would do to him because I’m only what I am and that’s John Cena.” “But maybe one day the time is right and people will feel I have more fairness in what they watch. If the company sees value in it, that would be great.” “I’m humble as to where I am, and I’m certainly not trying to ride his coattails.” I just think it would be a great game, and the chemistry we would have in the ring would shock people.

“I just have the feeling, even though we’ve never met, that we think the same way a lot. Usually when I understand [intuition] about people, I’m generally right. ” Please do it someday, WWE! next story previous story



