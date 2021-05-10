Boles’ Performing Career Spanned From Local Opera To Hollywood Soundstages | Local News

Women swooned over matinee idol John Boles, who appeared as a suave handsome lover on the big screen along with Hollywood’s most glamorous ladies, his mentor Gloria Swanson, Claire Trevor, Joan Bennett, Lupe Velez , Ida Lupino, Margaret Sullavan, Dixie Lee (Mrs. Bing Crosby), Gloria Stuart (who came out of retirement for Titanic in 1997), Loretta Young, Rosalind Russell in Craigs Wife, Irene Dunne (who performed with Boles in Back Street and The Age of Innocence) and iconic actress Barbara Stanwyck in A Message to Garcia and Stella Dallas.

Boles’ most famous lady, Shirley Temple, has been nicknamed Little Miss Miracle by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Temple and Boles has appeared in Stand Up and Cheer, Curly Top, and The Littlest Rebel.

Boles starred in over 50 films from silent films in 1924. He starred in all genres of adventure, drama, comedy, musical, period plays and the quintessential horror tale. , Frankenstein, in 1931.

John Love Boles was born in Greenville on October 27, 1895. His father was a banker, who expected his son to become a doctor. In accordance with his father’s wishes, young Boles graduated from the University of Texas in 1917 with the intention of attending medical school. But when Boles got the chance to sing at the King Opera House in Greenville, his notions of medicine changed.

The late Texas A&M University-Commerce drama professor Dr. John Hanners wrote an article titled John Boles: Greenvilles Own Matinee Idol, which described the turning point for Boles.

A chance meeting at the King Opera House changed her life. Still a strong singer with a supple and melodious tenor voice, he has performed as a local rental company with an opera company touring the Kings. The show producer convinced him to seek a career on stage.

Instead of making the leap into show business, Boles went to war. During World War I, he served in the Criminal Investigation Division of the American Expeditionary Forces. After the 1919 armistice, Boles returned for a time to Greenville with his wife, the former Marcelite Dobbs.

They left Texas for upstate New York where Boles studied with famous vocal coach Oscar Seagle. He also studied in France with the tenor Jean de Reszke.

At the age of 28 in 1923, Boles’ career took off. He won the lead role in the Broadway musical Little Jesse James with future movie star Miriam Hopkins. Then, in 1924, the run of luck between singer and cast continued when he appeared in the New York-filmed comedy So ​​This Is Marriage.

After staying in New York City for several other shows and another film, he traveled west in 1927 to what would one day be known as LaLaLand at the behest of Gloria Swanson, who cast him in her feature film The Love of Sunya.

The first Boles films were silent, but walkie talkies appeared in 1929 and the guy from Greenville starred in the dual roles of Red Shadow and Pierre Birbeau in the Moroccan desert operetta Warner Brothers The Desert Song.

The musical even included some Technicolor footage and grossed a whopping $ 3 million at the box office. A year later, Boles appeared in Song of the West, another sound feature film from Warner Brothers, which was completely filmed in Technicolor.

With the popularity of sound musicals, Boles has gained acclaim as a singer and actor. He introduced It Happened to Monterey accompanied by the Paul Whiteman Orchestra in The King of Jazz (1930).

Featured again with Swanson in Music in the Air (1934), Boles worked with A-list composers Oscar Hammerstein and Jerome Kern, and gifted screenwriter Billy Wilder (who was nominated for and won 21 Oscars six).

While continuing to make four or more feature films per year, Boles signed a recording contract with RCA. He and Marcelite had two daughters, Frances Marcelita and Janet.

Many of the Boles dramas came out during the pre-code era, referencing the years before the censorship of the film production code, commonly known as the Hays Code, which was enforced from 1934.

Before censorship, romantic and sexual relationships between unmarried couples were shown on screen. In addition, the films feature nudity, intense violence, prostitution, homosexuality, infidelity, drug use and risky language.

During the pre-code era, Boles appeared in what were called Weepers (aka Choppy Tears) as the Back Street melodrama in which his character, married man Walter Sahel, engaged in a 25-year affair. years with Ray Schmidt (Dunne). As women flocked to the daytime weeping screenings, they became staunch fans of the beautiful, imperfect but irresistible Sahel, and Boles won the idol title in the morning.

Perhaps best known for his Depression Era films such as Curly Top (1935) starring Americas Sweetheart Temple, the singer / actor stars as songwriter Edward Morgan, who performs Its All So New to Me and then sings Curly Top as than 7-year-old orphan Elizabeth. Blair (Temple) celebrates tap dances on the grand piano.

In director James Whales famous classic film Frankenstein, based on the novel by Mary Shelleys, Victor Moritz (Boles) attempts to stop the deranged experiment of Dr. Henry Frankensteins (Colin Clive) to create a human.

In 1943, Boles starred as Whitelaw Savory on Broadway in One Touch of Venus, a hugely successful musical starring fellow Texan Mary Martin as Venus.

Usually dressed in a tuxedo or tuxedo as he played the Sophisticated Man of the World in a number of films, the native and versatile prominent man from Greenville also portrayed a cowboy, a sheik , various soldiers as well as a soldier of fortune.

When his career waned, Boles returned to Texas and entered the oil business. He died in San Angelo in 1969 at the age of 73. He is buried in Westwood Memorial Park in Los Angeles.