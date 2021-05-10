Why Bollywood actress Disha Patani was intimidated by Salman Khan on the set of Radhe



Disha Patani.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Nupur Agarwal



Bollywood actress Disha Patani is coming to wear gifts this Eid Al Fitr.

Its festive offering is the dazzling, star-powered Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which hits theaters across the United Arab Emirates on May 13.

Directed by best Bollywood actor Salman Khan and directed by South Indian ace choreographer and actor Prabhu Deva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai symbolizes the resurgence of the masala genre that was fading in the 80s and 90s in Hindi cinema. . Typically, masala movies in Bollywood are run by popular stars who deliver explosive content filled with drama, songs, dancing, over-the-top emotions, twists and turns, and comedy.

Disha Patani and Salman Khan in “Radhe”.

Image Credit: Provided



Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is a full-fledged mass artist where you have action, great songs, great dancing and great comedy At a time like this it’s really important not to think about nothing for a while, go out and just have fun and have fun in the cinemas. Just be positive, Patani said in an interview with Gulf News.

Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in India and subsequent lockdowns in most Indian cities, its makers have decided to go for a hybrid version, which means it will premiere on a platform. form of streaming and in select cinemas across India.

But in the United Arab Emirates, Radhe … will receive an exclusive theatrical release this Eid. Advance bookings for this festive outing began weeks in advance, as the Khans’ box office power remains unprecedented; He’s one of the few Bollywood stars that guarantees a good box office opening weekend.

Disha Patani.

Image Credit: IANS



For someone like Patani, who grew up on a staple diet of larger-than-life Bollywood masala films, Radhe was right up her street.

I was born in India and raised by parents who would take me to all those movie screenings, old and new movies. I’m a Bollywood kid in the truest sense and I really love watching these masala movies. I connect with them because they just take you to a different world where you don’t have to think too much. That’s what I love about them, Patani said.

The trailer for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai states that fans of Khans will be transported to a world where a single titular hero can save them from all evil.

In this version of Eid, an enhanced Khan plays Radhe who is on call to clean up a nasty drug syndicate in Mumbai targeting the city’s youth. Even police officials believe that only Radhe has the power to bring a morally bankrupt drug lord (Randeep Hooda) to his knees.

Khan’s critics may not always love or admire his brand of movies, but his dedicated army of fans consider him indestructible and cannot have enough Khan to save the fractured world. His hits such as Dabangg, Kick, and Ready are a testament to his flop-proof existence as a hero.

So what was it like working with Khan, one of Bollywood’s most formidable stars with a troubled personal past?

At first I was so intimidated to work with him because he’s the biggest star in our country. When he arrives on a set, he has this aura around him. But once we start filming, you realize he’s one of the easiest, most humble, and most generous co-actors. He helps everyone around him and he brings any scene to life, Patani said.

Salman Khan in ‘Radhe’.

Image Credit: Provided



She recounts a time when many approached Khan to help them on the Radhe sets and he thankfully obliged. The two previously worked in the blockbuster Bharat, partly shot in Abu Dhabi, before their last film release.

He is always ready to help everyone. What people say about him is absolutely true. He is there to help you no matter what, Patani said. It’s no secret that the Khans coterie finds the actor flawless and heroic. His on-screen antics are as vibrant as his off-screen character, who has seen him have several run-ins with the law. But his on-screen charisma is omnipresent.

In Radhe’s hit song Seeti Maar, Khan is shown flexing a waif-shaped Patani like a dumbbell while seated on a throne-shaped prop. So, was she okay with being flexed like a gym accessory?

Mr. Salman is very spontaneous. He just decided on set that we needed to do something different and that was his idea. So yeah, that was his idea for sure, Patani said, adding that hours and hours of intense rehearsal went into mastering the choreography of this hit act.

I had never done a style like this Theres South [Indian] style with hip-hop. The musicality was different. I had a hard time with this song, but thanks to Prabhu sir [Director Deva], he really supported me and told me that I could do as many takes as I want. But it was quite intimidating dancing in front of Mr. Prabhu and even Mr. Salman, who is full of loot, Patani said.

Patani hopes his film “Radhe” can spread joy.

Image Credit: IANS



While many moviegoers might find the flamboyant dance moves of the Khans reductive for actresses, Patani doesn’t think too much about it, a quality she enjoys most in the masala films. She was just taken over by the power of the Khan star and was thrilled to be a part of a project, backed by big names like Jackie Shroff and Hooda.

Even though Salman just stands still in a song, it still looks awesome because it’s just fascinating to watch everything he does, gushes Patani.

Patani in no way appears as a hopeful feminist icon in this 10-minute interview. She is thrilled that a film like Radhe will spread joy in the midst of a global pandemic.

A mass performer like this is important to everyone because it prompts you to have fun, enjoy, sit back and relax at a time like this. With so much around us this movie will bring our families together I’m so happy and grateful that we have a release during Eid after a year I don’t think we’ve had a release like this in a year since the success of COVID-19, Patani says.

The actress believes this pandemic has been the biggest reality check of her life.

This pandemic has taught us that it is not just one person. It’s about all of us! We are in the same boat. Sometimes you may feel like one person helping is like a drop in the ocean, but if everyone starts to help each other, then those drops become an ocean. Every effort counts and it’s my biggest advantage this year, said Patani.

Disha Patani.

Image Credit: IANS



Patani, who was not born into an acting dynasty but rose through the ranks, also learned to be grateful for being alive. She describes herself as an eternal student of life. Even though she made her acting debut in 2005, she’s still a novice, says Patani.

I still feel like a wrestler. I always feel like this is my first movie! The more you work in cinema the more you want to do, I just want to learn and I’m grateful that I had this opportunity to be a part of a movie like Radhe, she said. I’m just enjoying the ride and learning to go with the flow.

Did you know?

Disha Patani on her fondest Eid memory: At school, I had a friend whose mother made the best Seviyan [dessert with milk] with dried fruits. Even thinking about it makes me hungry now. Spending our evening with them and eating their great food is what I remember best from my Eid. Festivals are about being with family and friends and Eid is no different.

Don’t miss it!