Tom Parker wants more children | Entertainment





Tom Parker and his wife want more children. Singer Wanted – who is currently battling stage four glioblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer – and his wife Kelsey are busy with their children Aurelia, 22 months, and Bodhi, six months, but they are keen to add to their brood. in the future as they try to stay positive about Tom’s prognosis. Kelsey said new! magazine: “We are looking to the future now. We are planning to have more children. I always wanted a big family and I think I would end up with four. But there is only one age gap. 16 months between our two kids and that’s definitely a lot, even without considering our circumstances, so I’m not going to have kids that close of age to do that again, that was enough. “Tom was recently told that he had a ‘significant reduction’ in the size of the tumor. I couldn’t believe it, I asked him if those were the exact words the doctor said. We just stood there. in our bedroom crying with joy and We envision our future with nothing but positivity. Tom will always be my Tom and will go through it well together, as we always do. “ While the 32-year-old star has become the “king of Google” when it comes to her condition and treatment, Kelsey prefers not to study it in too much detail and neither of them have asked the doctors for the “All Time.” Low “. hitmaker prognosis. Kelsey said: “The doctor told us from the start not to google any statistics on the disease and I vowed not to. We also made the decision not to know his prognosis. “is useful to no one and will not. I think things can change at any time. “Tom is young, fit and healthy, and each patient takes the treatment differently. I could be hit by a bus tomorrow and I don’t spend time looking up the statistics of what’s going on. “However, Tom is the king of Google because he wants to arm himself with knowledge. It’s his way of coping and I leave him to research. I’d rather not know and take each day as it comes.”

