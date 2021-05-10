Southern superstar Kabir Duhan Singh opens up about his Bollywood debut with Nawazuddin Siddiqui





Southern superstar Kabir Duhan Singh recently made his OTT debut with the Hindi web series “Ramyug”. Directed by Kunal Kohli, “Ramyug” has been released on MX Player. Read also: Exclusive chat with Kabir Duhan Singh on the Ramyug web series And now Kabir Duhan Singh is preparing for his big Bollywood debut. Kabir, who has worked in over 40 films in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada is now set to begin his Bollywood journey with a film titled “ Bole Chudiyan ” also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia. Kabir recently had a frank conversation with Lehren and spoke about his role and experience working with Nawazuddin. Kabir said: “Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of my favorite actors. I got a call from his office. When I met him, his writer told me about the script. And the first thing Nawazuddin said was, “I saw your work, Kabir. And you are very good at your job. But in this movie, you won’t be a bad guy. You are parallel to me ”.” Speaking in detail about his role in “Bole Chudiyan,” Kabir said, “In this film, I play on a par with Nawaz. It is a parallel track. I play the role of Tamannaah’s brother and have an anti-hero image. I also do romance, comedy, and action. So as the graphics of the movie change, my character will show more nuance. It’s a picture of a guy next door. My character is pretty laid back and has a happy nature. There is nothing bad about it. They’ll see me in a totally different avatar that audiences haven’t yet seen in my previous 40 films. He also says: “My character is getting married, we are going on our honeymoon. I have a few funny scenes. A song has already been released in which I share the screen with Nawaz bhai. The song called ‘Tumpe hum to marte hain’ is already a big hit. “ Also read: Kabir Duhan Singhs’ reaction to celebrities showing their privilege amid Covid-19 Speaking about his experience working with Nawazuddin, he said: “I was working with Nawaz bhai, Rajpal Yadav, Aditya Shrivastava. So, I was surrounded by all the theater artists and I learned a lot from them. After the shoot, Nawaz and I used to sit together and eat. He never made me feel like he was a superstar. He is a very down to earth person because he has struggled for 20 years. He is very humble. There was no heroism. The whole casy and the crew were great. Asked for an update on the film’s release, he said, “Four days of filming are still pending. Hope we will finish soon. In addition, the situation is not good at the moment due to the pandemic. So now is not the right time to hit theaters. “ Watch the full interview here:







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos