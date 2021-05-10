Jr NTR covid positive | Actor RRR Jr NTR tests positive for COVID-19; share the latest health update





Junior NTR tests positive for Covid-19 | Photo credit: Instagram Highlights Junior NTR and all members of his family came into contact with deadly Covid-19 He informed all his fans of this news via his Twitter page and urged them to stay safe. He will then be seen in the movie Rajamoulis RRR As we all know that the deadly Covid-19 pandemic is spreading rapidly across the country, Lakhs of positive cases are listed daily. This new coronavirus not only attacks ordinary people, but even politicians and movie stars have tested positive for it. The latest celebrity to contract the deadly coronavirus is Telugu superstar Jr NTR. Junior NTR shared this news to all of his fans and media via his Twitter page and also said he was fine. His tweet reads: “I tested positive for Covid19. Don’t worry, I’m doing great. My family and I have isolated ourselves and we are following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I ask those who contacted me in the last few days to get tested. Stay safe ”. Prior to Jr NTR, other Tollywood celebrities who contracted COVID-19 include Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun to name a few. Pawan has already made a good recovery while Allu remains in isolation at home and is on the mend. Jr NTR had recently joined the RRR team at SS Rajamouli to raise awareness of COVID-19 and urge fans to take precautions, to stay safe. It was a virtual meeting with the whole cast including SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt meeting for the promotional video. In addition to sharing this video, he also wrote: “Wear a mask and get vaccinated, when available! #StandTogether to stop the spread and save the country from # Covid-19”. Alia Bhatt surprised her fans by speaking in Telugu while Rajamouli, Ram Charan and NTR also spoke in different languages ​​to make this video reach all their fans in India. Speaking of the cinematic facade of Junior NTR, he will next be seen in the director of Ace Rajamouli RRR movie. This movie has Ram Charan Teja and Junior NTR in the lead roles trying out the characters of Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Komaram Bheem. Glamorous Bollywood doll Alia Bhatt stars as ‘Sita’ and will be seen alongside Ram Charan while Hollywood actress Olivia Bhatt will fall in love with Komaram Bheem. Being a periodic fantasy drama, Rajamouli planned to bring the two epic and periodic heroes Alluri and Komaram Bheem together under one umbrella. This movie was slated for release last year, but the deadly Covid-19 has pushed the release date back to October 13, 2021. Hoping for a speedy recovery from Jr NTR.







