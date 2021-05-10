City’s WeHo Reads 2021 series continues with Asian-American History Month event ‘Create Hollywood Chinese’





The City of West Hollywood invites the community to celebrate local literature and authors with its WeHo Reads Literary Series. In order to protect the health of the community during the coronavirus pandemic, the Spring 2021 series will be presented virtually and broadcast on the WeHo Arts YouTube channel in the City of West Hollywood at www.youtube.com/wehoarts. The next event for the WeHo Reads 2021 season is Create Hollywood Chinese, which will take place on Wednesday 12 May 2021, at 6 p.m. The event will explore representations of Chinese Americans in Hollywood film and television and the history of discrimination faced by Asian Americans. It will feature a conversation between Oscar nominated filmmaker Arthur Dong, who received two GLAAD Media Awards, the Paul Monette Award and the OUT 100 Award from Out Magazine among other accolades, and Charles Yu, winner of the 2020 National Book Award for Fiction for his book Chinatown interior.

Dong’s last book Hollywood Chinese: The Chinese in American Feature Films is a chronicle of images based on more than 2,000 pieces of film memorabilia the author has collected from his childhood and through the ten years of research for his Oscar nominated documentary Hollywood Chinese. The book won the Asian / Pacific American Literature Award and was selected by Kenneth Turan for Critic’s Choice. Los Angeles Times and one of 13 must-have smart books on race and hate through Avocado. His first complete book published Forbidden City, United States: Chinatown Nightclubs, 1936-1970 included a foreword by best-selling author Lisa See and won the American Book Award, the IPPY Independent Publisher Award, and the Art Deco Historic Preservation Award. Dong is currently developing Grandview Movies: Cinematic Crossovers (working title), with Joseph Sunn Jue, which is his third in a trilogy of books that focus on visual history and the little-known stories of Chinese-American artists. Dong’s films about Chinese Americans include Hollywood Chinese, Forbidden City, United States. and three previous short films, Woman Sewing, Lotus, and Living music for the Golden Mountains, who understand A toisane trilogy. Dong’s other films investigate anti-gay prejudice and include Family fundamentals, Allowed to kill, and Come out under fire, which were then reissued in the collection Stories of the war on homosexuality.

Charles Yu is the author of the novels How to Live Safely in a Sci-Fi Universe and Chinatown interior, as well as collections of short stories Third Class Superhero and Sorry, thank you. His book, Chinatown interior, won the 2020 National Book Award for Fiction and won the 2021 Andrew Carnegie Medals for Excellence in Fiction and Non-Fiction. How to Live Safely in a Sci-Fi Universe has been listed in Time The magazine’s 10 best fiction books in 2010, and The New York Times 100 Notable Books of 2010. In 2007, Yu was named “5 under 35” honored by the National Book Foundation. Chinatown interior, a playful yet heartfelt show of Hollywood tropes and Asian stereotypes, is a deeply personal novel about race, pop culture, immigration, assimilation, and escaping the roles Asians are often forced to play. The novel uses the narrative structure of the screenplay format to tell the story of Willis Wu, who is stuck playing “Background Oriental Male” and sometimes “Delivery Guy” in a fictional police proceeding called Black and white. After falling into the limelight, Willis finds himself launched into a bigger world than he has ever known, uncovering not only Chinatown’s secret history, but the buried legacy of his own family, and what it is all about. means to him, in America today.

"WeHo Reads: Creating Hollywood Chinese" will be available Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 6 p.m. on the WeHo Arts YouTube channel in the City of West Hollywood (www.youtube.com/wehoarts). Members of the public can RSVP and receive a direct link to view the event by visiting the WeHo Reads webpage at www.weho.org/wehoreads. Questions from authors can be submitted through the event's chat feature. Past WeHo Reads events 2021 can be viewed at www.youtube.com/wehoarts including events with writers and poets Rocio Carlos, Harry Giles, Miriam Gurba, Alyesha Wise-Hernandez, fi Hernandez, Gustavo Hernandez, Randa Jarrar, Alan Pelaez Lopez, Aurielle Marie, Casey Schreiner, Danez Smith, Brian Sonia-Wallace and Terry Wolverton. The last two WeHo Reads 2021 Spring Series events in the City of West Hollywood will be as follows: Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 6 p.m. Alternative Futures: The Importance of Seeing Yourself in Young Adult Literature A reading and a conversation between James Sie, author of All kinds of others and Skylar Kergil, author of Before I have the words. This event will feature special musical guest Jiaqing Wilson-Yang, whose debut novel Little beauty won the 2017 Lambda Literary Prize for transgender fiction. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 6 p.m. The inheritance and the lineage and the lost generation To celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month and as part of the A City One Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival, the poets will read and discuss the works of mentors they have never met alongside their own work. This event will feature Rajiv mohabir, Dare Williams, and Jubi Arriola-Headley with musical guest Jayson Joseph of Elephants With Guns. All events are free. For more information on these events, visit www.weho.org/wehoreads. WeHo Reads is the City of West Hollywood literary series, which features notable new writers of interest to the West Hollywood community since 2013. Past writers and presenters have included: Andr Aciman, Andrew Rannells, Arlene and Alan Alda, Armistead Maupin, Bianca Del Rio, Bryan Fuller, Carrie Brownstein, Charles Phoenix, Chris Kraus, David Ulin, Eileen Myles, Eloise Klein Healy, Emma Donoghue, Erwin Chemerinsky, Henry Rollins, Jacob Tobia, LeVar Burton, Lillian Faderman, Lorna Luft, Luis J. Rodriguez, Michael York, Michelle Visage, Natalie Goldberg, Natasha Den, Nina Revoyr, Patrisse Cullors, Patt Morrison, inaugural poet Richard Blanco, Ryan Gosling, Sarah Silverman, Seymour Stein, Stephen Chbosky, Tananarive Due, Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim. The WeHo Reads 2021 Spring Series is presented by the City of West Hollywood's Arts Division and produced by Amanda Fletcher and Dare Williams.

