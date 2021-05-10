Ryan Dorsey thanks Naya Rivera in emotional Instagram post for Mother’s Day





Mother’s Day is not easy for everyone, especially those who mourn the loss of a mother themselves. Naya Riveras’ ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, for example, took to Instagram on Sunday, May 9 to pay tribute to the late one. Joy star, who drowned in July 2020 while cruising with her five-year-old son Josey on Lake Piru in Ventura County, Calif. We can’t say the word happy but just say thank you for being a mother and giving me this amazing sweet boy, Dorsey wrote alongside a photo of Naya and Josey smiling together at a restaurant. This isn’t the first time Dorsey has published an article about Riveras’ untimely death. In January, the actor shared a family photo on Instagram and revealed that he still has not accepted the tragic events from last summer. None of this makes sense yet, he wrote at the time, reiterating that Rivera was only 34 when she unexpectedly died. That same month he wrote a caption on how proud he is of his son for his resilience. That little boy … man, Dorsey wrote. I couldn’t be prouder of anyone. At such a young age, he endured more than anyone at 5 years old. On July 8, 2020, Rivera was reported missing after Josey was found alone in the boat she was renting. According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, Josey told authorities he and his mother went swimming, but never returned. After an exhaustive search of nearly six days, Riveras’ body was found in Lake Piru early Monday July 13. We are convinced the body we found is that of Naya Rivera, the Ventura County Sheriff said at a press conference later today. The sheriff suggested the actors’ deaths may have been caused by underwater brush and debris, adding that she could have been caught by something or swept away by a strong current. In November 2020, Dorsey held Ventura County responsible for Riveras ‘death and took legal action on Joseys’ behalf. In addition to the county, Josey has reportedly sued the United Water Conservation District and Parks and Recreation Management for failing to give visitors the proper warnings and provide them with necessary safety equipment. While there has been no significant update on the case since, Dorseys Mothers Day’s post for his ex-wife who he was married to from 2014 to 2018 proves that he and Josey are still in mourning around. 10 months later. Less than two weeks after his death, he took to social media to express his pain and shock and to thank people for their support. It’s so unfair, he wrote at the time. There are not enough words to express the hole left in everyone’s heart. I can’t believe this is life now. I don’t know if I’ll ever believe it. You were right here. Elsewhere in the emotional caption, Dorsey added that he was glad he didn’t listen to Rivera when she was pestering him to stop taking photos and videos of their family. I have hundreds and probably thousands of shots and videos that Josey will have forever and I know his mum loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together growing up, he said. for follow-up. Life is all about good times and bad, but with Josey it makes the bad a little less because a part of you will always be with us. He will never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you.







