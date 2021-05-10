Duchess of Cornwall enjoys ‘half a hug’ with her grandchildren | Entertainment





The Duchess of Cornwall got a half-hug with her grandchildren. The 73-year-old royal children Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes whom she has with her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles have five children between them and after a long period without physical contact due to social distancing measures, Camilla is delighted to have finally got closer to her young parents after receiving her two vaccinations against the coronavirus. When asked if she had kissed her grandchildren, she replied: I could. I had a hug. I’m doubly stung so, uh, we had kind of a half-hug. Although Camilla has been in regular contact with her family throughout the lockdown, she admitted it means a lot more to finally see them in person again and she can’t wait for the restrictions to end completely. She added to the Daily Telegraph newspaper: It was so nice to be able to see them again and talk to them. You know phones and machines and those zooms are good, but nothing is ever the same as being able to give someone a good hug. I’m waiting for the final date when we can actually walk into each other’s houses, so that we can sit down and have a good lunch and, you know, have a decent life again. I think everyone will be absolutely delighted to be with our grandchildren again. I mean just being able to pick them up from school would be so sweet instead of waving from miles away And the Duchess, whose husband Prince Charles has four grandchildren, is anxious for the government to announce that miserable masks will no longer have to be worn. She said: You know, it’s been a really strange time. I don’t think any of us have ever seen the like and touching wood is all going to be able to have our jabs and continue with that. And get rid of these wretches [masks]. Camilla expressed her frustration with the way the advice continues to change. She said: One minute they tell us one thing and the next minute they say no, sorry, we’re going to be able to go, right? But I think the first step is just to be able to get together as a family and just eat food together, talk, and laugh. The Duchess opened up about how much she missed hugging her grandchildren last year. She said: You are so excited because you haven’t seen them for three and a half months. Your first reaction is to run and give them a hug, and you kind of have to put your hands up. It’s a very strange feeling. “

