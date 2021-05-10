SRK to make ‘Izhaar’, Kirron Kher’s first public appearance, Shweta’s reaction and more

From superstar Shah Rukh Khan to actress and MP Kirron Kher, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput TV show ‘Pavitra Rishta’ to TV actress Shweta Tiwari making all the headlines and what’s up reason – let’s take a look.

SRK and SLB reunite for ‘Izhaar’

According to sources, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali approached superstar Shah Rukh Khan with another version of a screenplay he wrote titled “Izhaar” 4 years ago. The film is based on the real story of a guy who cycled to Norway for love. While Bhansali wanted to fit this into a screenplay, he reworked the script for persual SRK. Now we have to see if Shah Rukh will give the script the green light this time around or not. SRK and Bhansali have worked together for over two decades. While their last project together was “ Devdas, ” SRK’s last big screen appearance was in “ Zero ” in 2018.

Shweta Tiwari reacts to allegations by her ex-husband Abhinav Kohli

TV actress Shweta Tiwari has reacted to allegations by her ex-husband Abhinav Kohli that she left her son in a Mumbai hotel room to appear in the upcoming season of the reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khilari ”. In a recent interview, Shweta revealed that she told Abhinav on a call that she would be traveling to Cape Town to participate in “Khatron Ke Khiladi” and that their son was safe with his mother and relatives. Shweta explained that her daughter Palak is there to take care of her brother and that she will always be on video call with Reyansh between her shoots. Shweta, added that she didn’t really understand the agenda behind Abhinav’s accusation. According to Shweta, Abhinav does this to disturb his family in his absence.

Suspicious features in the manual

The photo of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande was recently featured in a Bengali textbook. It is said that the photo was used to convey family values ​​to children. The image is from the popular “Pavitra Rishta” series which depicts Sushant as a father figure. The book also contains some questions and answers on parenting, family and children.

1st photo of Kirron Kher after cancer diagnosis

Actress and politician Kirron Kher put an end to all rumors about her health by making her first public appearance after being diagnosed with cancer. On Friday, May 7, she left her home to receive the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine with members of her family. Post vaccination Anupam Kher posted on social media and posted a series of photos from the Mumbai vaccination center. Dressed in a white suit with a mask, Kirron Kher looked frail as she posed in the center after being vaccinated. Kirron Kher has been treated for multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer since December 2020. In April of this year, her husband and actor Anupam Kher had confirmed her cancer diagnosis through an official statement since then, fans are worried about his health.