Celine Dion shares a photo with her and her 3 sons for Mother’s Day





Celine Dion does not take motherhood for granted. The music superstar posted a photo to Instagram on Mother’s Day featuring her with her three sons, Ren-Charles, 20, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 10, along with their dogs. Who’s having the best day today, me or the kids? she wrote. What a privilege to be a mother! Happy Mother’s Day! Enjoy every moment Can it get better than this? To be continued Tout mon amour, she added Céline xx, before including the same caption in French. Dion, 53, had the three boys with her husband Ren Anglil, who died in 2016. Prior to her Mother’s Day post, the My Heart Will Go On singer hadn’t shared a photo with her kids since Christmas when she posted a photo of herself and her sons in matching pajamas sitting in front of a tree of Christmas. In January, Dion honored Ren-Charles on his birthday with a photo of them together. Twenty years ago, I had the privilege of hearing the word mom for the very first time, she wrote, in part. My dream has come true and you have changed our lives forever! Last October, she posted pictures of herself with Nelson and Eddy at the age of 10. Nelson and Eddy, you have brought so much joy, love and laughter into our lives every day for the past 10 years, she wrote. You make me, your big brother and your father, who watches over you, so proud. About a week before that, Dion posted a photo of herself with the twins in honor of Spirit day, an anti-LGBTQ bullying campaign that began in 2010. “Today we are turning purple in solidarity with @glaad #SpiritDay! I encourage you all to join us and take a stand against anti-LGBTQ bullying, ”she captioned the photo of them.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos