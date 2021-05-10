Mattel Launches New Toy Trade-In Program Called Mattel PlayBack | Business

EL SEGUNDO, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – May 10, 2021 –

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced the launch of Mattel PlayBack, a toy trade-in program that will allow families to extend the life of their Mattel toys after they finish playing with them. . The new program is designed to recover and reuse materials from old Mattel toys for future Mattel products, and supports the company’s goal of achieving 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastics in all products and packaging. ‘by 2030.

Mattel toys are made to last and be passed down from generation to generation, said Richard Dickson, President and COO of Mattel. A key part of our product design process is a constant focus on innovation, and finding sustainable solutions is an important way to innovate. Our Mattel PlayBack program is a prime example, allowing us to transform toy materials that have lived their useful lives into recycled materials for new products.

To participate in the Mattel PlayBack program, consumers can visit Mattel.com/PlayBack, print a free shipping label, and pack and return their obsolete Mattel toys to Mattel. The toys collected will be sorted and separated by type of material and handled and recycled responsibly. For materials that cannot be reused as recycled content in new toys, Mattel PlayBack will either recycle those materials or convert them from waste to energy. At launch, the program will accept Barbie, Matchbox and MEGA toys for recycling with other brands to be added in the future.

At Mattel, we are committed to managing the environmental impact of our products, added Pamela Gill-Alabaster, Global Head of Sustainability at Mattel. The Mattel PlayBack program helps parents and caregivers ensure materials stay in play and out of landfills, with the goal of reusing them as recycled content in new toys. This is an important step we are taking to meet the growing global waste challenge.

Last year, Mattel launched several toys as part of its goal of achieving 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastics in all products and packaging by 2030, including the first Fisher-Price Rock- blocks. a-Stack and Fisher-Price Babys. , made from bio-based plastics, three MEGA Bloks sets made from bio-based plastics and UNO Nothin But Paper, the first fully recyclable UNO deck without cellophane packaging materials.

Last month Mattel also announced Towards a better future, its product roadmap to manufacture all Matchbox cars, playsets and packaging with 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastics by 2030, in line with Mattels’ overall goal, and unveiled the Matchbox Tesla Roadster , its first die-casting vehicle made from 99% recycled materials and certified CarbonNeutral *, available from 2022.

Mattel PlayBack will initially be available in the United States and Canada. The program will expand to France, Germany and the UK through third party recycling partners.

Programs like Mattel PlayBack are an integral part of Mattels’ broader sustainability strategy and efforts to educate children about the importance of protecting the planet. Mattel PlayBack also supports the company’s continued commitment to advancing a circular economy, which includes pre-competitive collaborations with other members of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and training in circular design, led by global design company IDEO, for its design, development, global brand and sourcing. chain teams.

For more information on the Mattel PlayBack program, visit Mattel.com/PlayBack. For more information on Mattels’ sustainability and corporate social responsibility efforts, visit https://corporate.mattel.com/en-us/citizenship.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, games, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in conjunction with the world’s largest retail and e-commerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel has proudly been a trusted partner in enabling the next generation to explore the wonders of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.

* The Matchbox Tesla Roadster is CarbonNeutral certified by Natural Capital Partners with carbon offset credits intended for the preservation of the Colorado and Montana prairies.

