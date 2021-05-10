TV star Shashank Vyas reveals his favorite Bollywood movies





Best known for her remarkable performances in the town of Tinsel with shows like Balika Vadhu, Jaana Na Dil Se Door and Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, the dapper TV star Shahank Vyas reveals her favorite Bollywood movies. In her latest late interview, suave and dashing TV star Shashank Vyas reveals her favorite Bollywood movies. One of the most active social media users, his feed is literally a treat for his fans and followers as he continues to post photos and videos that are also loved by internet users and in his recent interview, the star Bollywood movies television. READ ALSO – Shashank Vyass Break In The Middle Of The Mountains Gives Us Vacation Goals Actor Shashank Vyas is a fan of Bollywood. Whether it’s displaying his house wall dedicated to old classics or talking about his love for Indian superhero movies like Krrish, he is a true fan of Blue Hindi cinema. In his recent interview, when asked about his favorite Bollywood movies, Shashank shared on this topic: “Well, they’re a classic again and have received immense love from both domestic and international audiences. They are Sholay and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge ”. Speaking of them, Shashank said, “I love Sholay not only because I’m a huge fan of Amitabh Bachachan, but there are also so many reasons I can keep going. First the story was a powerful revenge drama with brilliant performances by Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan. The dialogue in the film has been so punchy and songs like “Yeh Dosti and“ Mehbooba ”are always a hit. The bond that Big B and Dharamendra shared in the film is still used as an example and the friends still refer to each other as Jai and Veeru ”. Asked about DDLJ, Shashank added this and said, “What’s not to like about DDLJ? The film starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead, picturesque locations, beautiful songs, an entertaining script and real family drama. He had it all and that’s why the masses still watch him and the new generation loves him too. I love “Tujhe dekha toh ye jana” and I don’t think I’ll ever get tired of it. Also, the dialogues “Baden bade shehron mein…” and “Palat…”, to name a few, although they were made in the 90s, they can still be used today or 100 years ago. later “. On the job side, Shashank will soon be seen in her Bollywood debut Laila Manju.







