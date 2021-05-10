Queen’s cousin caught in ‘vicarious royals’ media sting selling Kremlin access

I have never had a close connection to gold before and the idea makes me very happy, Prince Michael said, according to The Sunday Times.
National Post Staff
May 10, 2021
Prince Michael of Kent, the Queen’s cousin and honorary military patron, has been caught in a media attack offering to sell South Korean gold traders his royal access to the Russian Kremlin.
Prince Michael, 78, who is also a member of the Russian aristocracy and is linked to the last Czar, Nicholas II, told undercover reporters posing as South Korean investment executives that he was very enthusiastic to work with them, in particular by giving a speech from his Kensington. Palace at home in exchange for US $ 200,000, and to make presentations on a future trip to Russia in exchange for $ 50,000. The idea was to help the company emphasize the links between gold and the monarchy.
No crime is alleged, but relations between Britain and Russia are at an all-time low, with new sanctions announced by Britain in March. Russia is viewed by Britain as a major threat to national security, led by a dictator who assassinates political rivals and bears ultimate responsibility for the brazen murders and assassination attempts on British soil, including with du radioactive poison and nerve agents.
The revelation of a vicarious royalty scandal, let alone one that leads to Russian President Vladimir Putin, contributes to a terrible year for the Queen, who recently lost her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and for the House of Windsor. more generally, who is torn apart by betrayal and resentment even more than usual.
Did Prince Andrew’s behavior affect the cast of The Crown?
Conrad Black: Prince Philip was a royal husband like no other
The Queen is close to Prince Michael, who was a page boy at her wedding. He often appears on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for ceremonies. He has no paid official role but benefits from official protection and occasional accommodation during his travels. He is Honorary Senior Colonel of the Kings Royal Hussars, which deployed to Estonia in 2019 in response to Russian aggression, as well as Colonel-in-Chief of the Essex and Kent Scottish Regiment based in Windsor, Ontario.
His wife is Princess Michael of Kent, a Catholic aristocrat for whom he relinquished a place in the line of succession to the British crown, which was restored by a legislative change in 2013. She is a writer of novels and non- fiction about royalty. Likewise, she does not receive any public salary as a member of the royal family. She was one of the first figures in recent royal racism scandals, wearing a blackamoor brooch, a stylized image of an African man, to a Christmas party to meet Meghan Markle, for which she subsequently turned excused.
The Zoom phone conversation recorded at the heart of the bite was hosted by Simon Isaacs, a former banker, lifelong friend and business associate of Prince Michaels, the Marquess of Reading.
There is always a way to get in
The two executives of South Korea’s House of Haedong gold trading company who contacted Lord Reading before Zoom’s call in March were, in fact, undercover journalists, and the company was nothing more than ‘a fake website.
I have never had a close connection to gold before and the idea makes me very happy, Prince Michael said on the call, according to the Sunday Times.
Prince Michaels’ private secretary also wrote to reporters to tell them: even if he doesn’t have direct contact with the person you want, there is a way in. There is always a way to get in.
Prince Michael was awarded the Kremlin Order of Friendship in 2009 for the improvement of Russia’s relations with Britain, and has a private consultancy firm that has done business there.
After Prince Michael left the call, the taped conversation continued without him. Lord Reading has claimed Prince Michael is His Majesty’s unofficial Ambassador to Russia, with confidential access to the Kremlin and Putin in particular. He urged fake South Koreans to act with discretion, as we wouldn’t want the world to know that he is seeing Putin just for business reasons, if you follow me.
Approached by the Sunday Times later, the Marquess of Reading released a statement claiming to have over-promised.
No one, regardless of rank, should sell private and privileged access
The prince also issued a statement in response to the allegations released over the weekend. He has denied any special relationship with Putin and said he had not been in contact since 2003, the year of Putin’s last state visit to the UK, although Putin attended meetings at the UK. summit and the 2012 London Olympics.
Prince Michaels’ statement said the Marquess of Reading is a good friend, who has made suggestions that Prince Michael would not or could not have achieved.
The political reaction has been harsh. Hours after the report was published in the Sunday Times, John Healey, the shadow defense secretary, said his report called into question Prince Michaels’ position as senior colonel of the Kings Royal Hussars, as those serving in the regiment recently completed a deployment to deter the Russians. forces at the eastern borders of Natos.
Conservative member of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee, Bob Seely, said: No one, regardless of rank, should sell Russian executives private and privileged access to foreign companies trying to gain favor from the Kremlin.
I have never had a close connection with gold before and the idea makes me very happy
Bites have gone out of fashion in British journalism since the phone hacking scandal that led to a public inquiry ten years ago, and saw the News of the World shut down in disgrace. But the game against Prince Michael shows that the tradition remains in place.
It was a joint effort of The Sunday Times and Channel Four’s Dispatches program. It was a familiar bet, strategically similar to getting someone into a bugged hotel room under false pretenses, only this time through Zoom.
His goals were broader than just Prince Michael. The Sunday Times reports that three other royals turned down the offer to work with House of Haedong, and another did not respond. The investigation was triggered by a trick.
There are historical precedents. In 2010, for example, Sarah Ferguson, 61, the former wife of Queens second son Prince Andrew was secretly filmed by an undercover journalist appearing to offer access to Andrew, then government business envoy, in return. silver. Journalist Mazher Mahmood, known as Fake Sheikh, is a tabloid journalist who was later jailed for conspiring to pervert the course of justice.
