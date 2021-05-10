Bollywood celebrities asked to tone down holiday messages during COVID crisis: report





As India braves a new wave of Covid-19 and the general public struggles to organize basic medical facilities for their loved ones, Bollywood celebrities including big names like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Jhanvi Kapoor and many more have flown to exotic places in these difficult times. Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan, son Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh also took a trip to the Maldives recently. These celebrities often took to their social media accounts to post their vacation photos. By posting lifestyle articles on social media during these branding test times, talent managers are warning Bollywood celebrities Now according to one report By the Mint, many talent agencies and managers have asked these celebrities to stop rubbing their privilege on people’s faces in these difficult times, as it could impact their branding. According to Mint’s report, many brand experts felt that if celebrities are still under the scanner, a sensitive figure shown in the current situation would be of great help to them. This would impact the way brands see them, which would help them seal endorsements and seemingly public agreements. Celebrities busy donating and amplifying SOS messages on social media Therefore, to change the perspective of critics who have openly called out celebrities for displaying such insensitivities even as the society around us continues to suffer due to the sudden surge in coronavirus cases, talent agencies have advised a number of Bollywood celebrities to donate. money for medical supplies, food packages or relief work or to amplify SOS calls on social media, according to the Mint report. While Alia Bhatt has teamed up with journalist Faye D’Souza to disseminate information, Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu are coordinating help on Twitter. Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment opened its direct messages on Twitter to the public. Commenting on this situation, Karthik Nagarajan, director of content for media agency Wavemaker India, said: There is a definite correlation between celebrities showing the decency to respect the feelings around them and how this affects the positivity they generate. , now more than ever before, which could play a major role in brand approvals. “ Atul Kasbekar, producer, veteran fashion photographer and founder of celebrity management company Bling! Entertainment Solutions has stated that the stars flaunting their lifestyle during the current crisis will be woefully callous and downright stupid. Its good sense to be careful; otherwise, it could be a solid dent in their image and can backfire. We were definitely telling people to tone it down and keep it low key, ”Kasbekar added. It is relevant to note here that recently not only regular netizens but even several big names have raised eyebrows at the news of celebrities making international trips and enjoying luxury resorts during a pandemic. Veteran actor Annu Kapoor took to Twitter in April to criticize celebrities for posting pictures of their vacation. Shobhaa De and Shruti Haasan have also slammed celebrities for enjoying vacations in exotic locations while the common man suffers. “I humbly call on the rich and famous from all walks of life and media not to post their photos of vacationing in exotic locations when most people around the world are suffering from a pandemic. Kisi ko jalaa ke majloomon ki baddua kyun lena (Why should you curse the oppressed by making them jealous)? Annu Kapoor tweeted.

