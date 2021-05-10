Berlin goes ahead with in-person film festival – The Hollywood Reporter





The Berlin Summer Festival continues after all. On Monday, the Berlin International Film Festival confirmed that it will host an in-person open-air festival to screen the winners of this year’s 2021 Berlinale. The open-air Berlinale Summer Special will take place from June 9 to 20 at 16 venues in the German capital. Berlin initially warned that it may have to cancel the event, citing concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But with COVID-19 infection rates falling in Germany and the number of vaccines increasing, Berlin has set its dates. “The drop in the incidence of COVID-19 over seven days in Berlin, along with positive signals from government offices to support the demand for a pilot project with mandatory testing, have strengthened planning by festival directors to an entirely open-air event, ”the organizers said. . “The audience will have a very special collective festival experience – something that we have all missed for so long. The Summer Special aims to rekindle the desire to go to the cinema and contribute to the relaunch of cultural activities with an audience. Outdoor pitches will include a Specially created open-air cinema on Berlin’s historic Museum Island as the main venue. The other 15 sites will be scattered across town, in an effort to encourage locals to come and watch. The Berlinale Summer Special kicks off on June 9 and features an awards ceremony honoring this year’s winners – including 2021 Golden Bear winner, Romanian satire by Radu Jude Bad luck banging or loony porn – June 13. Other winning titles including winner for Best Director from Denges Nagy Natural light, German documentary by Maria Speth Herr Bachmann and his class, which won this year’s Jury Prize, and Maria Schrader’s sci-fi romcom I am your man, who won Best Silver Bear Performance for star Maren Eggert, will also screen during the summer event. The Berlinale Summer Special will also offer screenings selected for a younger audience. The summer program will be posted online May 20 with tickets on sale on May 27.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos