Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor ends 18 in Bollywood; Take a look at his best characters of his career

As Shahid Kapoor wraps up 18 years in the film industry, here are his best on-screen characters throughout his career.



Pooja dhar





4432 readings

Bombay

Posted: May 10, 2021 4:17 PM 1 / 8 Shahid Kapoors the best characters on the screen of his films Shahid Kapoor is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. Having started his career as a background dancer in films like Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Taal, and appearing in numerous music videos, Shahid Kapoor made his acting debut with Ken Ghosh’s romantic comedy-drama Ishq Vishk in 2003. The performance of the actors in the film was carried out. he won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Over the years, Shahid Kapoor has appeared in some of the commercially successful films and has often won awards and accolades praising his on-screen performances. Shahid Kapoor has made the list of the 50 sexiest Asian men in the Eastern Eyes world several times. The actor was even featured in the Forbes Celebrity 100 list and the Shahids wax figure was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Singapore in 2019. Today, as Shahid Kapoor completes 18 years in the Bollywood industry, here are some- some of his best characters on screen. Read ahead to take a look. Photo credit: YouTube

2 / 8 Chup Chup Ke (2006) Shahid Kapoor portrayed the character of the poor man, Jeetu Prasad Sharma, who claims to be dumb and deaf in order to save his life. Photo credit: YouTube

3 / 8 Jab We Met (2007) Shahid Kapoor played the character of Aditya Kashyap, a serious businessman who learns to live his life to the fullest when he meets a girl on the train as he falls in love with her. Photo credit: YouTube

4 / 8 Kaminey (2009) Shahid Kapoor portrayed the dual character in the film of Charlie and Guddu, Two Rival Twins. Photo credit: YouTube

5 / 8 Haider (2014) Shahid Kapoor played the character of Haider Meer, a young student and poet who returns to Kashmir to get answers about his father’s disappearance and eventually gets involved in state politics. Photo credit: YouTube

6 / 8 Udta Punjab (2016) Shahid Kapoor nailed the character of Tommy Singh, a drug addict rockstar from North India. Photo credit: YouTube

7 / 8 Padmaavat (2018) Shahid Kapoor played the character of Rawal Ratan Singh in this historical period drama film. Photo credit: YouTube

8 / 8 Kabir Singh (2019) Shahid Kapoor portrayed the character of a staunch lover, Kabir Singh in this romantic drama film where he was congratulated on having his first solo film. Photo credit: YouTube







