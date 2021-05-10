Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia celebrate 3rd birthday away from each other, actor shares

Angad Bedi took to Instagram to wish his wife Neha Dhupia their 3rd birthday. The couple are not celebrating the special day with each other as they are currently isolated in two different cities. Nonetheless, Angad shared a birthday message to celebrate their three years of solidarity.

ANGAD BEDI WISHES NEHA DHUPIA FOR THE BIRTHDAY

Angad Bedi shared a photo from their gurdwara wedding on Instagram. Sharing the photo, he wrote, now is not a good time for a celebration. But since we finished 3 years today as a man and a woman And yet we are isolated in two different cities far from each other. Hope to see you and me someday very soon makes me smile in these difficult times. Happy 3 my love .. here is too much godwilling @nehadhupia # 10thmay (sic).

SOPHIE CHOUDRY, SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI WISH ANGAD AND NEHA

Sophie Choudry, who is a dear friend of Neha and Angad, wrote: Love you all 3. This too should pass. Happy Birthday. Health and happiness always @angadbedi @nehadhupia (sic). Mahshallah Stay safe. And many other beautiful times (sic), wrote Saba Ali Khan. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Aparshakti Khurana commented on the post with heart emojis.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi made their wedding vows on May 10, 2018. Neha was three months pregnant when the couple decided to tie the knot. They welcomed Mehr on November 18, 2018.

READ ALSO | Neha Dhupia celebrates her wedding anniversary and Mother’s Day with Angad Bedi and her daughter Mehr. See the pictures