Bollywood celebrates Maa! – Rediff.com Movies

“There’s nothing your mom can’t fix!”

Photograph: Courtesy of Kajal Aggarwal / Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal wish his tribe of stellar women including mom They add: “ Happy Mother’s Day to my tribe of strong, loving, protective, fiercely compassionate and rock-solid women who have always supported me. I love you so much.

‘@ vinayagg2060 @dheerakitchlu @nishaaggarwal @gauriknayar #badimaa #nani and my little munchkin nephews who taught me the meaning of unconditional love – closest to being a mom, myself!’

Photograph: Courtesy of Madhuri Dixit / Instagram

Madhuri Dixit Nene, with his mother Snehlata, writes, “I have learned so much from Aai and continue to do so every day.

Photograph: Courtesy of Kiara Advani / Instagram

Kiara Advani, seen here with her mom Genevieve, says, “There’s nothing your mom can’t fix!” Happy Mother’s Day to all of our mamassss.

Photograph: kind courtesy of Kriti Kharbanda / Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda love a dance with her mother, Rajni.

Photograph: Courtesy of Randeep Hooda / Instagram

Randeep Hooda chills with mother Asha and writes, “Watching tigers and cooling under 1,100 year old trees… just a few of the mundane things we do on #motherearth @hooda_asha #mothersday #mother #eternal.

Photograph: Courtesy Katrina Kaif / Instagram

Katrina kaif share a back image Suzanne Turquotte and the caption: “ I have often wondered how my mother ALWAYS smiles (touchwood), now I understand that it is because she has dedicated herself to a life of service and that is the greatest joy that we can have. “As the Dalai Lama says,” If you are looking for inner peace, do something to help others “Happy mother for Mother’s Day.”

Photograph: kind courtesy of Pooja Hegde / Instagram

Pooja Hegde, With his mother Day, writes, “Pure Love = Moms … Happy Mothers Day to all the rockstar moms out there Thanks for showing us what GIVE really means. We love you.’

Photograph: Courtesy of Shama Sikander / Instagram

Shama Sikander, with his mother Gulshan, writes “ To my Durga, to my fatima, to my gracious, my true fighter, my most loving and beautiful mother a very happy mother’s day maa … I am so proud of … your patience, calm , funny love, full of life and the gift of nature, all these great qualities that I have the chance to thanks to you and I can never thank you enough for being my mother … you are the most beautiful woman from the first moment i saw you until now and forever for me … my Maa @ gulshansikander1 love you and am grateful to you forever. ‘

Photograph: Courtesy of Rakul Singh / Instagram

Can you recognize this actress on the left?

This is Rakul singh with his mother Kulwinder Singh | and little brother, Aman Preet Singh.

Photograph: Courtesy Ananya Panday / Instagram

Ananya Panday enjoy a day at the beach with mom Bhavana.

Photograph: Courtesy Akshay Kumar / Instagram

Akshay Kumar with his mother Aruna Bhatia.

Photograph: Courtesy courtesy of Shraddha Kapoor / Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor share a back photo with her mom, Shivangi.

Photograph: kind courtesy of Kartik Aaryan / Instagram

Kartik Aaryan with his mother, Mala Tiwari.

Photograph: Courtesy Daisy Shah / Instagram

Daisy shah share a few smiles with her mom, Pallavi.

Photograph: Courtesy of Malaika Arora / Instagram

Malaika Arora shares a back photo with her mom Joyce and sister Amrita.

Photograph: kind courtesy of Rhea Chakraborty / Instagram

Rhea chakraborty remembers a birthday with mom Sandhya and writes: ‘My beautiful Maa, I remember you told me that when I was a little girl – “Happiness is in you, don’t look for it outside, find love in your heart and you will be a girl happy forever! ”This has carried me through life Maa, I promise I will do my best. ‘

Photograph: Courtesy of Tina Datta / Instagram

Tina Datta, with his mother Madhu, writes: “From giving me my wings to fly to teaching me to stay on the ground, you are my life Maa. I miss being in the same city as you, your amazingly cooked food, your care and everything. Be aware that I may have grown up, but I still love to put my head in your lap and fall asleep. Happy Mother’s Day!!!!!’

Photograph: kind courtesy of Soni Razdan / Instagram

Soni razdan shares his life lesson from his mother Gertrude Hoelzer: “She taught me to never say never. If something didn’t seem possible, she showed me how to fight for it. My fighting spirit, my sense of fair play and justice and my desire to do everything right in the world come from this remarkable woman. Happy mom for mother’s day. I love you.’

Photograph: Courtesy of Gauahar Khan / Instagram

Gauahar Khan with his mother Razia Zafar Khan: “My mom, my world. His prayers, that’s why I am where I am. His teachings are why I am who I am. Her lifestyle has only helped me learn and perform things in my life to the best of my ability. @ raziakhan1503 you are truly an inspiration. I love you mom more than anything.

Photograph: Courtesy of Siddhant Chaturvedi / Instagram

Siddhant chaturvedi shares the cutest comeback pic with her mom and writes, “Man ban ne pehle Manbun rock kia hai. Kaun kehta hai Mummyain trend aur style nahi samajti ?! Kabhi unki nazar se dekho … The most beautiful list in the world mein tum hi ho beta ~ One in 100. #HappyMothersDay ‘

Photograph: Courtesy Mouni Roy / Instagram

Mouni Roy snuggles with his mother Mukti and shares a quote from Rabindranath Tagore: “… but only in the early autumn morning, the smell of sheuli flowers floats in the air, the smell of morning service in the temple comes to me like the smell from my mother; … only when from my bedroom window I send my eyes into the blue of the distant sky, I feel the silence of my mother’s gaze on my face has spread all over the sky.

Photograph: courtesy of Mandira Bedi / Instagram

Mandira Bedi introduces his mother Gita: ‘Yes. This beautiful lady is my mom! Yes! Mom … you are adorable. You do so much for people. You have a big heart. And generosity of spirit. I love you mom. #Happy Mother’s Day ! The mom that I am has a lot to do with the mom that you were to me Thank you @gitabedi. ‘

Photograph: kind courtesy of Shabana Azmi / Instagram

Shabana Azmi shares her mother’s photo, Shaukat Azmi.

Photograph: Courtesy of Ankita Lokhande / Instagram

Ankita Lokhande with his mother, Vandana Phadnis Lokhande.

Photograph: Courtesy of Salman Khan / Instagram

Salman khan sharing photos of his mothers, Salma khan and Helen.

Photograph: Courtesy of Preity Zinta / Instagram

Preity Zinta famous mom Nilprabha and writes: “Happiness is seeing your mother smile Happy Mother’s Day at meri ma and at the center of my universe. Thank you for being my moral compass, my strength and all that is nice inside of me. I love you on the moon and back.

Photography: kind courtesy of Sophie Choudry / Instagram

Sophie choudry caption this photo with his mother Yasmin: “My world, my bubble Thank you mom for always being my partner in everything, even when locked out.

“For lifting me up when I’m down, for showing me the way when I needed it, for allowing me to make my mistakes but for catching me when I fall.”

“For all the trips and laughter, for the endless memories.

“I am grateful to you everyday and Tia and I love you more than words can tell!”

“ Happy Mothers Day my beautiful Ma Sending love to all mothers and all companion moms too.

Photograph: Courtesy of Zareen Khan / Instagram

Zareen Khan, with his mother Parveen and sister You: Every day is mother’s day for me bcoz I don’t need a specific day to show how much I love you mom, I thank God every day for making you my mother. You are my world, my lifeline, my everything … I feel like I’m always connected to you by the umbilical cord and I always will.

Photograph: Courtesy of Tamannaah Bhatia / Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia hugs his mother Rajani.

Photograph: Courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari / Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari shares a back photo with her mom, Vidya Rao.

Photograph: Courtesy of Tusshar Kapoor / Instagram

Tusshar Kapoor with his mother, Shobha.

Photograph: Courtesy Kamal Haasan / Instagram

And here’s a classic photo to put an end to this peculiarity: Kamal Haasan with his mother Rajalakshmi Srinivasan.