Popular actor of yesteryear Talat Siddiqui is gone – Celebrity





Famous television, radio and film personality Talat Siddiqui died in Lahore after a long illness. She was 82 years old. She was the mother of actor Arifa Siddiqui and veteran dancer Nahid Siddiqui, and an aunt of famous singer Fariha Pervaiz. She was buried Sunday in a cemetery near her residence near the Canal View Society. She was considered one of the most famous actresses in the country. The most popular among his films were such hits as Dilnasheen, Only and Haider Sultan. She said goodbye to the industry about three decades ago. Talat Siddiqui was a gifted character actor who led the big screen in the 1960s when these actors won equal, and sometimes more, accolades as leading stars. Besides her, the legendary Talish is another example of such a character actor. Born Adeeba Nazeer in Shimla, India in 1939, the actor completed his AF in his hometown, but life quickly threw a curve ball at him. Her father Nazir Ahmad, who was a government official, was chronically asthmatic and could no longer take responsibility, married her at the age of 15 to Bashir Ahmed Siddiqui. In the mid-1950s, the couple moved to Karachi where, shortly after, her husband was jailed in a court case. A young Siddiqui was left solely responsible for raising her firstborn Nahid and running the household. It was then that she auditioned for Radio Pakistan and gradually became known as Talat Siddiqui. Early in her career, Siddiqui sang songs as she was blessed with a melodious voice and also did radio plays. She then entered the world of cinema. His first film was director AH Siddiquis Choti Begum in which she played a minor role. His 1965 film Ishq-i-Habib earned him great appreciation and is always remembered for his evergreen qawwali by the Sabri brothers, Bhar Do Jholi. His performance in Jamil Mirzas Mere Bachche Meri Aankhein was also praised. By the time of this film’s release, Siddiqui had moved to Lahore and was inundated with movie offers. Those who screened his talent best included Phir subha hogi, Ladka, Ik See Maa, Khoon Da Badla Khoon, Maa baap, Hukumat, Umrao Jan Ada, Lori, Bandagi, Professor, Kon Kisi Ka, Jithe Vagdi Ae Ravi and Bhai Behen. In some of his films, Siddiqui also sang a few songs. Her brilliant acting skills have been recognized in films such as Bandagi and Kon kisi ka as well as Lori. Her younger sister, Rehana Siddiqui, was also an actress. In Hamdam, Rehana was one of the main actors, while Talat herself played an important role. His daughter Arifa carried on the legacy and became a popular actor in the 80s and 90s, while Nahid is an internationally renowned kathak dancer. Originally posted in Dawn, May 10, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos