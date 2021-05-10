Lloyd Price, singer of Lawdy Miss Clawdy, died at 88

NEW YORK (AP) Singer-songwriter Lloyd Price, an early rock n roll star and enduring maverick whose hits included favorites like Lawdy Miss Clawdy, Personality and the semi-banned Stagger Lee, is dead. He was 88 years old.

Price died Monday at a long-term care facility in New Rochelle, New York, of complications from diabetes, his wife, Jacqueline Price, told The Associated Press on Saturday.

Lloyd Price, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, was among the last survivors of a post-war scene in New Orleans that anticipated the changes in popular music and culture leading to the rise of the rock in the middle. 1950s. With Fats Domino and David Bartholomew, among others, Price shaped a deep and exuberant sound around the brass and swing of New Orleans jazz and blues that topped the R&B charts and have eventually reached the white audience.

Very important part of rock history. He was BEFORE little Richard! rock singer and member of the E Street Band Steven Van Zandt said on Twitter. Lawdy Miss Clawdy from 1952 has a legitimate claim as the first Rock hit…. Fair cat. A huge talent.

The award nickname was Mr. Personality, suitable for a performer with a warm smile and a tenor voice to match. But he was more than an attractive facilitator. He was unusually independent for his time, running his own record company even before stars like Frank Sinatra did, retaining his publishing rights and serving as his own agent and director. He often spoke of the racial injustices he endured, calling his memoir “sumdumhonkey” and writing on his Facebook page during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests that behind his affable exterior was a bubbling man.

Born in Kenner, Louisiana, one of 11 siblings, Price sang in church and played the piano since childhood. It was in his late teens when a favorite slogan of local DJs, Lawdy Miss Clawdy, inspired him to write his first breakthrough hit, which he worked on at his mother’s fried fish restaurant.

American R&B and rock singer Lloyd Price in concert at the Apollo Theater, New York City, circa 1965. Getty Images

Featuring Dominos-branded piano trills, Lawdy Miss Clawdy reached No. 1 on the R&B charts in 1952, sold over a million copies and became a rock standard, covered by Elvis. Presley and Little Richard among others. But Price would have mixed feelings about the songs’ general appeal, later recalling the resistance of local Jim Crow South officials to letting blacks and whites attend his shows.

Price was drafted and spent the mid-1950s in military service in Korea. He began a career resumption with the 1957 ballad Just Because, and reached the pinnacle with Stagger Lee, one of the catchiest and most festive songs ever recorded about a bar murder.

Written by Price, Stagger Lee was based on a 19th century fight between two black men Lee Shelton, sometimes known as Stag Lee, and Billy Lyons that ended with Shelton shooting and killing his rival. Their ever-evolving legend appeared in songs from the 1920s and inspired artists ranging from Woody Guthrie and Duke Ellington to Bob Dylan and the Clash.

The prize version opened with a few spoken words that had the understated tension of a detective story: the night was clear, the moon was yellow, and the leaves were falling… down. The Group Between and Price tells the story of Stagger Lee and Billy fighting over a game of dice, ending with a Stagger Lees 44 ball passing through Billy and smashing the bartender’s glass. Come on Stagger Lee! a choir sings everywhere.

Lloyd Price at his peak in the mid-1960s. Michael Ochs Archives

The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard pop charts in early 1959, but not everyone was entertained. American Bandstand host Dick Clark feared the song was too violent for his teen-centric show and urged Price to revise it: For Bandstand watchers and some future listeners, Stagger Lee and Billy are peacefully resolving their dispute. .

I had to make up lyrics about Stagger Lee and Billy fighting over a girl, Price told Billboard in 2013. It just didn’t make sense. It was ridiculous.

Price followed with the top 10 hits Personality and Im Going To Get Married and the top 20 songs Lady Luck and Question. He did not do better than many of his contemporaries once the Beatles arrived in the United States in 1964, but he found his way into other professions through a wide range of friends and acquittals. He lived for a time in the same Philadelphia apartment complex as Wilt Chamberlain and Joe Frazier and, along with boxing promoter Don King, helped organize the 1973 Thrilla in Manila between Frazier and Muhammad Ali and the bout of 1974 Rumble in the Jungle Championship between Ali and George Foreman. He was also a home builder, reservation agent, excellent bowler, and creator of a line of food products.

Musicians Little Richard and Lloyd Price pose for a portrait at the Orange Club on November 30, 1992 in London, England. Getty Images

His musical career continued, sporadically. He and his business partner Harold Logan started a label in the early 1960s, Double L Records, which gave Wilson Pickett an early break, and they also ran a nightclub in New York City. But after Logan’s murder in 1969, Price became so discouraged that he eventually moved to Nigeria and only returned in the 1980s. He would become a favorite on oldies tours, performing with Little Richard and Jerry. Lee Lewis among others.

Cassius Clay (left) celebrates his victory with his brother Rudolph ‘Rudy’ Clay (later Rahman Ali) and singer Lloyd Price (center) after his TKO victory over Archie Moore at Sports Arena on November 15, 1962 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

He moved to New York with his wife, but was not forgotten at home. One street in Kenner was renamed Lloyd Price Avenue and for years Kenner celebrated an annual Lloyd Price Day.

Price would attribute a life of cleanliness and constant focus to his endurance.

I have never drunk, smoked, used drugs or had bad habits, he told interviewer Larry Katz in 1998. I drive a cab to get the food I need to live. . I have never been star struck. I had 23 hit records and never looked for the next record to hit. I never had this need to be someone. I just wanted to be.

Dalton reported from Los Angeles.