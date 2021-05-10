John Travolta honors late wife Kelly Preston on Mother’s Day





This time last year, John Travolta took to Instagram to praise the best mother his children could have, Kelly Preston, his wife of nearly 29 years, in a tribute to mother’s day. Just two months later, in another article, he shared the terrible news of his death at the age of 57. So, on Sunday, to mark the first Mother’s Day he and their children faced without her, the actor returned to social media with another post about his late wife. this one written as a short letter to Preston. Dearest Kelly, he wrote. You have brought into my life three of the most wonderful children I have ever known. Thank you. Along with the post, photos showed Travolta and Preston with their children, a photo of them side by side with daughter Ella, 21, and son Benjamin, 10, and another older photo, showing the happy couple with their first child, Jett, who died. in 2009 at 16. We love you and we miss you, Travolta continued. Happy Mother’s Day. Kelly Preston and John Travolta with daughter Ella and son Benjamin at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. Loic Venance / AFP via Getty Images The 67-year-old proposed to Preston in 1991, a few years after they met while filming the box office comedy CSI. Months later, they got married in a Parisian hotel. Related When the screen star and mother of three passed away last summer, Travolta revealed this shed has been fighting cancer in private for years. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly lost her two-year battle with breast cancer, he explained. At the time, he told his fans that they might not hear from him for a while because he needed to make time to be there for their children. But since then, he’s been open about the deep loss his family suffered with Prestons’ death and the hardships that come with that heartbreak. Related “Grieving is individual and the experience of your own journey is what can lead to healing,” he recently told Esquire Spain. “The most important thing you can do to help another when they are grieving is to allow them to go through it and not complicate it with yours.” Travolta added, “While it’s great to have company, sometimes it feels like you’re helping them rather than putting yourself to work overcoming feelings of loss and grief. Shortly after sharing his tribute to his wife on Sunday, daughter Ella posted on Instagram to celebrate her mother with an open letter from him. Mom, thank you for everything you have done for us and for this world, she shared alongside another vintage photo. I miss you and love you very much, but your smile, your warmth and your love are everlasting.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos