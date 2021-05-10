The Margaritaville Cap Cana Island Reserve is launched in October

Reservations open today for an all-inclusive resort comprising 228 suites, 40 ultra-luxury villas with private pools and an expansive restaurant and entertainment village

MIAMI, May 10, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Karisma Hotels and Resorts , the award-winning collection of properties covering Latin America, the Caribbean and Mexico, and Margaritaville , the global lifestyle brand synonymous with fun and escape, will open the doors of the new five-star Margaritaville Cap Cana Island Reserve in October 2021. This will mark the second recourse for the Island reserve brand created in partnership with Karisma and Margaritaville and the first of Dominican Republic. The new construction combines the amenities of a world-class all-inclusive resort with the signature relaxed lifestyle of Margaritaville. Reservations are open today with an opening rate from $ 209 per person and night.

“After launching the Island reserve concept in Riviera Maya, we are delighted to continue our partnership with Margaritaville to bring this lifestyle to the Dominican Republic in a way that truly captures Cap Cana as a destination, ”said Mario mathieu, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Design and Construction at Karisma Hotels & Resorts. “Cap Cana is the perfect setting for the latest addition to the portfolio, truly embracing the carefree escape that is at the heart of the brand.”

The partnership with Karisma has been fruitful for Margaritaville as it extends its footprint in the Caribbean.

“We are delighted to present the Margaritaville Island reserve at Cap Canain Dominican Republic, one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, “said John cohlan, CEO of Margaritaville. “Our expanding partnership with Karism aims to deliver the ultimate island experience: relaxation, fun, exceptional dining, extravagant service and quality entertainment, all to be enjoyed in the Margaritaville state of mind.”

A breathtaking seaside setting for the ultimate desire to travel

The Margaritaville Cap Cana Island Reserve sits on beautiful Playa Juanillo, renowned the world over for its miles of pristine white sand beaches, clear turquoise waters and idyllic sunsets. Located just 15 minutes from Punta cana The international airport, Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana will feature 228 suites and 40 villas designed with elements inspired by the destination’s seaside surroundings to transport guests to paradise. The ‘no worries’ experience is complete with an unparalleled level of service from the resort’s local Island Ambassadors who will cater to all guest needs, as well as rooms equipped with modern amenities such as personalized refreshment centers throughout. the room with goodies from Joe merchant and access to Karisma’s Island Reserve Inclusive 24 hour in-room dining.

Guests will have a choice of 13 deluxe room types, including pool and honeymoon suites, as well as signature villas. The Jimmy Buffett Suite offers breathtaking views of the Caribbean Sea from the top floor of the main building, with expansive indoor and outdoor entertainment areas, including a 300 square foot furnished terrace and custom grill for private dining experiences .

The upcoming opening of the resort is also expected to have a significant impact on the local tourism industry in the Dominican Republic, bringing much-needed economic growth in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It has been a privilege to work in partnership with Karisma Hotels & Resorts to bring the famous Margaritaville Island Reserve brand to life in Cap Cana,” added Jesus Barderas, President of Dominican company Cobbo Bay Developers SA. “We look forward to seeing the positive economic impact this resort will have on the local hospitality industry and the Dominican Republic in general.”

Accommodation in a luxurious and exclusive villa

A feature element of the property are the 40 ultra-luxurious Island Reserve villas where guests have exclusive access to an expansive lagoon pool and an SOS Swim Up Bar with hanging beds for relaxing in comfort. Offering the ultimate indulgence, each villa features a king-size bed, kitchenette, breakfast bar, living room, and expansive outdoor deck offering private pool or access direct to the lagoon pool.

Extensive entertainment and nightlife in the gastronomic village

At the heart of the resort, the Gourmet Village will provide guests with the ultimate place to relax and have fun, with immersive music, entertainment, and unpretentious yet refined culinary and mixological offerings for a personalized vacation from start to finish. .

The expansive destination includes the main stage of Margaritaville, an urban theater that will offer daily entertainment and tropical tunes to complement the bustling seaside setting. Here, guests will also find a plethora of dining options with seven of the resort’s 10 dining and drink options, from exquisitely made pasta at Frank & Lola’s Italian Trattoria, to choice cuts at JWB Steakhouse, and Pan-Asian specialties at Mon So Wi.

Adjacent to the infinity pool is the centrally located Rum Runners hotspot, where guests can mingle, mingle, and enjoy an expertly crafted menu with nods at the head. Dominican Republic and the long history of the West Indies in producing some of the best rums in the world. The 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Swim Up Bar, overlooking Juanillo Beach, is the perfect place for a poolside cocktail, a cold beer or a margarita.

At the Sports Hub, located in the Gourmet Village, guests can sign up for their favorite activities, from pickleball to tennis and aqua-fitness lessons. Those looking to indulge themselves will enjoy 11,000 square feet of rest and relaxation at the St. Somewhere Spa, while the 2,200 square foot Fins Up! The fitness center will be open 24 hours a day for anyone looking to rejuvenate, tone up, or take on a new workout challenge. The little ones will also be kept busy at the Parakeet Kid’s Club, where a variety of fun and supervised daily activities await. In addition, the first of the station Wedding in the sky The location, with stunning views from a private rooftop, will provide the ultimate romantic setting for the exchange of vows.

Island reserve included Experience and reservations

Reservations are open today with Island Reserve Inclusive rates covering all accommodations including taxes, premium food and beverage offers, 24-hour room service, Island Ambassador personal concierge service, and more. Official opening prices start at $ 209 per person per night for reservations via June 15, 2021 to travel from October 1 to June 30, 2022.

To ensure a holistic approach to the safety and well-being of guests, Karisma Hotels & Resorts has created a comprehensive wellness program called Karisma Peace spirit , which includes a free on-site antigen test for customers traveling to the United States by CDC Requirements .

For more information and to make a reservation, call your travel advisor or visit: www.margaritaville islandreserveresorts.com .

Renderings are available here.

About Karisma Hotels & Resorts

Karisma Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning collection of luxury hotels that owns and manages an impressive portfolio of properties in Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe. Proprietary brands include Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma; El Dorado Spa Resorts by Karisma; Azul Beach Resorts by Karisma; Generations Resorts by Karisma; Villas Karisma; Allure Hotels by Karisma; Hidden Beach Resort by Karisma; Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts; Sensatori Resorts; Sensimar Resorts; and Karisma Hotels Adriatic. The properties have been recognized with top industry accolades, including Conde Nast Traveler’s “100 Best Hotels in the World” and Conde Nast Traveler’s Top 30 Hotels in Cancun, “TripAdvisor Traveler’s Choice “Best Hotels for Romance” and “Five Diamond Award” and “Four Diamond Award” from AAA. Karisma Hotels & Resorts is committed to supporting employees and the community while providing authentic experiences to guests, receiving worldwide recognition for its compassionate and creative approach to hotel management and product innovations.

About Margaritaville

Margaritaville, a state of mind since 1977, is a global lifestyle brand inspired by Jimmy buffett, whose songs evoke a passion for tropical escape and relaxation.

Margaritaville offers over 20 accommodations and over 20 additional projects underway, nearly half of which are under construction, two play properties, and over 60 food and beverage venues, including signature concepts such as the Margaritaville restaurant, the award winning JWB Prime Steak and Seafood and 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill. Over 20 million travelers change their latitude and attitude every year when visiting a Margaritaville resort, residential real estate destination, vacation club, vacation home rental, or restaurant. Consumers can also get away from it all everyday with a collection of Margaritaville lifestyle products including clothing, shoes, frozen jam makers, home decor, satellite radio and more. .

To learn more about Margaritaville’s commitment to health, safety and hygiene, please visit us online: https://www.margaritaville.com/healthandsanitationcommitment .

SOURCE Karisma Hotels & Resorts