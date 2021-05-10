Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 16-22

Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 16 to 22:

May 16: Jazz drummer Billy Cobham is 77 years old. Actor Danny Trejo is 77 years old. Actor Bill Smitrovich (Criminal History, Life Goes On) is 74 years old. Actor Pierce Brosnan is 68 years old. Actor Debra Winger is 66 years old. Actor Mare Winningham is 62 years old. Dave Matthews Band violinist Boyd Tinsley is 57 years old. Bassist Krist Novoselic (Nirvana) is 56 years old. Singer Janet Jackson is 55 years old. Actor and singer Scott Reeves (Nashville, General Hospital) is 55 years old. Actor Brian F. OByrne (Million Dollar Baby) is 54 years old. . Singer Ralph Tresvant is 53 years old. Actor David Boreanaz (Bones, Buffy the Vampire Slayer) is 52 years old. Political commentator Tucker Carlson is 52 years old. Actor Tracey Gold (Growing Pains) is 52. TV personality Bill Rancic (America Now, The Apprentice) is 50. Country singer Rick Trevino is 50 years old. Actor Khary Payton (The Walking Dead) is 49 years old. Rapper Special Ed is 49 years old. Actor Tori Spelling is 48 years old. Actor Sean Carrigan (The Young and the Restless) is 47 years old. Rapper B. Slade (AKA Tonex) is 46 years old. Actor Melanie Lynskey (two and a half men) is 44 years old. Actor Joseph Morgan (The Originals, Vampir e Diaries) is 40 years old. DJ Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers is 36 years old. Actor Megan Fox (Transformers) is 35 years old. Actor Drew Roy (Falling Skies, Hannah Montana) is 35. Actor Jermaine Fowler (Superior Donuts) is 33 years old. Actor Thomas Brodie -Sangster (Game of Thrones) is 31 years old. Actor Marc John Jefferies (The Tracy Morgan Show) is 31 years old. Actor Miles Heizer (13 Reasons Why, Parenthood) is 27.

May 17: Singer Taj Mahal is 79 years old. Yes and King Crimson drummer Bill Bruford is 72 years old. The Brothers Johnson singer-guitarist George Johnson is 68 years old. Television personality Kathleen Sullivan is 68 years old. Actor-comedian Bob Saget is 65 years old. Singer Enya is 60. Actor Craig Ferguson (The Late Late Show, The Drew Carey Show) is 58 years old. Page from keyboardist McConnell of Phish is 58 years old. Actor David Eigenberg (Sex and the City) is 57 years old. Mint Condition guitarist ODell is 56 years old. Nine Inch Nails musician Trent Reznor is 56 years old. Actor Hill Harper (CSI: NY, He Got Game) is 55 years old. TV personality and interior designer Thom Filicia (Queer Eye for the Straight Guy) is 52 years old. New Kids on the Block singer Jordan Knight is 51. Shai singer Darnell Van Rensalier is 51 years old. Queens of the Stone Age singer Josh Homme is 48 years old. The Corrs singer Andrea Corr is 47 years old. Actor Sendhil Ramamurthy (Heroes) is 47 years old. Singer Kandi Burruss (Xscape) (The Real Housewives of Atlanta) is 45 years old. Actor Kat Foster (Til Death) is 43 years old. Singer-songwriter Passenger is 37 years old. Dancer D erek Hough (Dancing with the Stars) is 36 years old. Actor Tahj Mowry (Smart Guy, Kim Possible) is 35 years old. Actor Nikki Reed (Twilight) is 32 years old. Actor Leven Rambin (The Hunger Games, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles) is 31 years old. .

May 18: Actor Priscilla Pointer (Dallas, Carrie, Blue Velvet) is 97. Actor Robert Morse is 90 years old. Actor Dwayne Hickman (The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis) is 87 years old. Actor Candice Azzara (In her shoes, Caroline in the city, Rhoda) is 80 years old. Bluegrass singer-guitarist Rodney Dillard of the Dillards is 79 years old. Country singer Joe Bonsall of the Oak Ridge Boys is 73 years old. Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman is 72 years old. Devo singer Mark Mothersbaugh is 71 years old. Actor James Stephens (Chase paper, Father Dowling Mysteries) is 70 years old. Country singer George Strait is 69 years old. Actor Chow Yun-Fat (Anna and the King, The Replacement Killers) is 66 years old. Helmet singer-guitarist Page Hamilton is 61 years old. MercyMe guitarist Barry Graul is 60. Newsboys and dc Talk singer Michael Tait is 55. Singer-actress Martika (Wiseguy) is 52 years old. Actress Tina Fey (30 Rock, Saturday Night Live) is 51 years old. Musician Jack Johnson is 46 years old. Country singer David Nail is 42 years old. Mista singer Darryl Allen is 41 years old. Actor Allen Leech (Downton Abbey) is 40 years old. Guitarist Kevin Hugule The Rush of Fools actor is 39 years old. Contemporary Christian singer Francesca Battistelli is 36 years old. Actor Violett Beane (God Friended Me) is 25. Actor Hala Finley (The Man in the Plan) is 12 years old.

May 19: David Hartman, television personality, is 86 years old. Actor James Fox is 82 years old. Actor Nancy Kwan is 82 years old. Musician Pete Townshend is 76 years old. ZZ Top singer-bassist Dusty Hill is 72 years old. Singer-actress-model Grace Jones is 70 years old. Phil Rudd AC / DC is 67 years old. Actor Steven Ford is 65. Actor Toni Lewis (Homicide, Oz, As the World Turns) is 61 years old. Del Amitri guitarist Iain Harvie is 59 years old. Actor Jason Gray-Stanford (Monk) is 51 years old. Ace of Base singer Jenny Berggren is 49 years old. TV personality Kim Zolciak Biermann (Real Housewives of Atlanta) is 43. Singer Jennings is 42 years old. Comedian Michael Che (Saturday Night Live) is 38 years old. Underoath guitarist Tim McTague is 38 years old. MGMT guitarist James Richardson is 38 years old. Actor Eric Lloyd (The Santa Clause) is 35 years old. Singer Sam Smith is 29 years old. Actor Nolan Lyons (Boardwalk Empire) is 20.

May 20: actor David Proval (The Sopranos) is 79 years old. Singer-actor Cher is 75 years old. Actor Dave Thomas (Grace Under Fire, SCTV) is 73 years old. Ultravox musician Warren Cann is 71 years old. Actor Dean Butler (Little House on the Prairie)) is 65 years old. The Go-Gos guitarist Jane Wiedlin is 63 years old. Actor Bronson Pinchot is 62 years old. The Cowsills singer Susan Cowsill is 62. Actor John Billingsley (True Blood, Enterprise) is 61. Actor Tony Goldwyn (Scandal) is 61. Haircut 100 singer Nick Heyward is 60 years old. TV personality Ted Allen (Queer Eye for the Straight Guy) is 56 years old. Facts of Life actor Mindy Cohn is 55 years old. Belly’s guitarist Tom Gorman is 55 years old. Rapper Busta Rhymes is 49 years old. Bassist Ryan Martinie from Mudvayne is 46 years old. Actor Matt Czuchry (The Good Wife, Gilmore Girls) is 44 years old. Singer-actor Naturi Naughton (3LW) is 37 years old. Country singer Jon Pardi is 36 years old.

May 21: Today’s birthdays: singer Ron Isley of the Isley Brothers is 80 years old. Keyboardist Bill Champlin (Chicago) is 74 years old. Actor Carol Potter (Beverly Hills, 90210, Sunset Beach) is 73 years old. Singer Leo Sayer is 73 years old. Comedian and former American. Senator Al Franken is 70 years old. Actor M. T is 69 years old. Drummer Stan Lynch (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) is 665 years old. The actor judge Reinhold is 64 years old. Actor-director Nick Cassavetes (The Notebook) is 62. Actor Lisa Edelstein (House) Actor Fairuza Balk (The Waterboy) is 47 years old. Airborne Toxic Event singer-guitarist Mikel Jollet is 47 years old. Mobb Deep rapper Havoc is 47 years old. Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real drummer Tony LoGerfo is 38 years old. Actor Sunkrish Bala (Castle) is 37 years old. Actor David Ajala (Star Trek: Discovery, Black Box) is 35 years old. Actor Ashlie Brillault (Lizzie McGuire) is 34 years old. Country singer Cody Johnson is 34 years old. Actor Scott Leavenworth (7th Heaven) is 31 years old. Actor Sarah Ramos (Parenthood, American Dreams) is 30 years old.

May 22: Actor Michael Constantine (My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Room 222) is 94. Pianist Peter Nero is 87 years old. Actor-director Richard Benjamin is 83 years old. Actor Frank Converse is 83 years old. Actor Barbara Parkins (Peyton Place, Valley of the Dolls)) is 79 years old. Composer Bernie Taupin is 71 years old. Actor Al Corley (Dynasty) is 66 years old. Singer Morrissey is 62 years old. Actor Ann Cusack (Jeff Foxworthy Show, A League of their Own) is 60 years old. Diamond Rio bassist Dana Williams is 60 years old. Gin Blossoms guitarist Jesse Valenzuela is 59 years old. Actor Mark Christopher Lawrence (Chuck) is 57 years old. Singer Johnny Gill is 55 years old. Crash Test Dummies bassist Dan Roberts is 54 years old. Actor Brooke Smith (Grays Anatomy, “The Silence of the Lambs) is 54. Actor Michael Kelly (House of Cards) is 52. Model Naomi Campbell is 51. Actor Anna Belknap (CSI: NY ) is 49. Singer Donell Jones is 48. Actor Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, Gilmore Girls) is 47. Actor AJ Langer (private practice) is 47. Actor Ginnifer Goodwin ( Once Upon a Time) is 43. Singer Vivian Green is 42. r Maggie Q (Insurgent, Divergent) is 42. Actor Molly Ephraim (Last Man Standing) is 35. Actor Anna Baryshnikov (Superior Donuts) is 29. Actor Camren Bicondova (Gotham) is 22.