Blacklist and Google Assistant announce scholarship recipients – The Hollywood Reporter

Five fellows for the 2020-2021 Blacklist and Google Assistant Storytelling Fellowship were announced on Monday.

The program will provide financial and creative support to five writers in the development and execution of a new original feature film or television pilot script provided the project tells a contemporary story from the perspective of historically under-represented communities. .

Each of the five scribes will receive $ 20,000 (two are part of an editorial team and received $ 10,000 each) to support themselves for six months during their creative process. Meanwhile, the blacklist and Google Assistant will match each recipient with a script mentor. Confirmed screenwriting mentors include Max Barbakow (Palm springs), Andy Siara (Palm springs), Marja Lewis Ryan (The word I, The four-faced liar) and Erica Rivinoja (South Park, The last man on earth, Marry me). Only writers who were never paid for screenwriting work were able to register on the Blacklist website, which began accepting submissions in January.

The top five scholarship recipients are:

Anna Khaja, the daughter of a Pakistani immigrant and clinical psychologist, who made it her mission to portray Muslim women as they are rarely seen on screen – as complex and motivated individuals with their own individual strengths and flaws. Khaja won numerous television and film roles early in his career, the majority of which saw him portray stereotypical representations of a quarter of the world’s population. Rather than continue to portray these roles, Khaja has taken to writing her own stories about nuanced Muslim women who ultimately define themselves.

Alan Jenkins, law professor, writer and advocate who has dedicated his career to the intersection of storytelling and social justice. Stemming from African-American migrants from the south and immigrants from the Caribbean, the black experience is at the heart of much of his storytelling. Jenkins seeks to engage large audiences with shared values ​​and new ideas and believes that diverse and inclusive storytelling is especially important at this critical moment in our country’s history. He has worked as a Supreme Court lawyer, civil rights lawyer, human rights grantor, and not-for-profit communications strategist.

Leslie Nipkow, a longtime boxer who also struggled with a breast cancer diagnosis in 2012. Boxing and writing have long been her daily grounding practices and ultimately helped her fight the disease. . Nipkow recently had to deal with other difficult realities like an exhausted bank account and a waste of time, which she is now inventing as a Storytelling Fellow. She is a member of WGAE, SAG-AFTRA, AEA and Women in Film.

Urvashi Pathania, who emigrated from Mumbai, India to Princeton, New Jersey in college and started creating films in his video production classes in order to connect with his classmates and share his immigration experiences. The films she makes are for her immigrant parents and relatives around the world – to show that their stories matter. She received a BA in Film Studies from Columbia University. After graduating, she worked on feature film sets and directed a documentary series on South Asian LGBTQ living in America. After receiving a master’s degree in film production from USC, she wrote and directed the short film, Unmothered, about an American Indian woman who travels to India to immerse her mother’s ashes in holy water. It has been screened at several Oscar-qualified film festivals. Urvashi is currently a writing researcher in Lena Waithe’s first mentoring lab.

Matteo Caprio Gomez and Kareem Ayas, friends and writing partners. Gomez is the son of Italian immigrants of Spanish descent, whose father instilled a love of cinema from an early age through the masterpieces of Felini, Leone, Coppola and Scorcese. After living the life of an agency assistant in Los Angeles, he left Hollywood to study film at NYU, where he met Ayas. Ayas went to high school in Damascus, where he was called “too Lebanese”, then studied at the American University of Beirut in Lebanon, where he was suddenly “too Syrian”. He also dealt with racial stereotypes in post 9/11 America before returning to Syria. After 12 years and three wars, he decides to frequent NYU, where he quickly befriends Gomez.

“We are grateful to be partnering with Google on our very first storytelling scholarship to help invest in and champion the work of diverse and under-represented creators, which is part of the Blacklist’s core mission.” said The Black List founder Franklin Leonard. “The talented storytelling finalists announced today vary by age, race, background and interests, but have one thing in common: their exceptional ability to tell authentic stories. The Blacklist and Google can’t wait to see their finished products and share them with the world. “

“The six Outstanding Screenwriting Fellows selected by Google with our partners at The Blacklist exemplify the diverse and creative minds that should have a fair opportunity to be heard in Hollywood,” said Elle Roth-Brunet, Global Head of Entertainment Partnerships and marketing at Google Assistant. “It was our goal in initiating the Storytelling Fellowship to provide mentoring opportunities and economic livelihood to a group of extremely talented people who otherwise might not have access or would not have the resources to that their stories are told on a larger scale.

The partnership was negotiated by UTA Marketing, which represents Google.